Sanita to Introduce Premium Private Label Solutions at Private Label Middle East 2023
Sanita will exhibit for the first time at the Private Label Middle East 2023 to showcase a wide range of high-quality private label disposable products.KESERWAN-AJALTOUN, LEBANON, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanita will exhibit for the first time at the Private Label Middle East 2023 to engage with international guests and showcase a wide range of high-quality private label disposable products tailored for the needs of wholesalers, retail chains, distributors from 7-9 November 2023 at Al Mustaqbal Plaza Hall, in Dubai World Trade Center, M1-J33. Private Label Middle East is MENA’s only event where buyers can meet food and non-food suppliers, private label, and contract manufacturers.
Based in Lebanon since 1972, Sanita stands as a proud member of INDEVCO Group and offers private label solutions tailored to its clients’ specific needs and brand identity. Sanita’s products cater to various markets across the Middle East and Africa, establishing a strong presence and meeting the specific needs of wholesalers, retail chains, and distributors. Sanita’s high-quality product offerings include Baby Diapers, Baby Pants, Adult Diapers, Underpads, Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, and Aluminum Foil for Food Wrapping.
During the show, which will run from November 7th to November 9th, Sanita will have the opportunity to engage with current clients and international visitors, to exchange ideas and showcase their expertise in the private label industry strengthening their leading position in the Middle East & Africa regions.
Wissam Abou Diwan, General Manager, explains: “Leveraging our 5 decades of experience in the consumer disposables market, we are excited to take part in the Private Label Middle East 2023 exhibition to discuss how we can help wholesalers, retail chains, and distributors thrive in the retail business.”
Sanita serves its global clientele through its strategically placed manufacturing plants in Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq ensuring efficiency in production and delivery as well as meeting the demands of diverse markets.
During the show, Sanita’s executives will showcase a wide range of high-quality private label disposable products tailored for the needs of wholesalers, retail chains, distributors.
The product portfolio includes customizable personal care and household care solutions in line with customers’ preferences and brand identity.
BABY, ADULT, FEMININE CARE LINES
Adult Diapers
Odor control, absorbency, and comfort for adults
Underpads
Protection of bedding, mattresses, and furniture from urine, fluids, or other spills
Baby Diapers
Absorbency, comfort, and leak protection for infants and toddlers
Baby Pants
Pull-up diapers and training pants for potty training of toddlers
Sanitary Napkins
Comfort, hygiene, and protection during menstrual flow
Panty Liners
Daily protection against vaginal discharge, spotting, and moisture
Light Incontinence
Protection from minor urinary leakage
HOUSEHOLD CARE LINE
Aluminum Foil
Reliable wrap for food cooking, baking and storage
Sanita continues to innovate, expand, and meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout their entire manufacturing processes.
