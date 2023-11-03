The Lovesac Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales Growth of 4.0%

Omni-channel Comparable Sales Growth of 7.2%

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), sustainable home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended July 30, 2023.

Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, which affirms the resilience of our brand and disruptive business model that has consistently delivered category outperformance and extraordinary customer love and loyalty. The quarterly highlights include 4% total net sales growth, impressively lapping 45.0% net sales growth in the year ago period. Operational highlights included the launch of our new Angled Side product – a strategic expansion of our Sactionals portfolio that has been very well received – and successful growth of our physical and e-commerce footprint to deliver a seamless, omnichannel customer experience.”

Mr. Nelson continued, “Looking ahead, we expect consumer spending in our category to remain challenged. To that end, we will prudently control expenses with a focus on efficiency balanced against proactive investments in new products to drive consumer demand and further expand our market leadership. Coupled with our healthy balance sheet, we are positioned well to optimize the opportunity ahead of us.”

Key Measures for the Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal 2024 Ending July 30, 2023:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts. Dollar and percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.)

Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 % Inc (Dec) July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 % Inc (Dec) Net sales $154.5 $148.5 4.0% $295.7 $277.9 6.4% Gross profit $92.4 $79.1 16.8% $163.0 $145.1 12.3% Gross margin 59.8% 53.3% 650 bps 55.1% 52.2% 290 bps Total operating expenses $93.4 $71.0 31.6% $169.7 $134.5 26.2% SG&A $63.8 $48.8 30.8% $120.4 $93.7 28.4% SG&A as a % of Net Sales 41.3% 32.9% 840 bps 40.7% 33.7% 700 bps Advertising and marketing $26.5 $19.1 39.0% $43.4 $35.0 24.2% Advertising & marketing as a % of Net

Sales 17.2% 12.9% 430 bps 14.7% 12.6% 210 bps Basic net (loss) income per common share $(0.04) $0.38 (110.5%) $(0.31) $0.50 (162.0%) Diluted net (loss) income per common share $(0.04) $0.37 (110.8%) $(0.31) $0.48 (164.6%) Net (loss) income $(0.6) $5.8 (110.9%) $(4.8) $7.6 (162.2%) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $5.3 $12.3 (57.1%) $3.2 $18.5 (82.7%) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $21.1 $(39.6) 153.2% $27.3 $(62.9) 143.5%

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Information” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included in this press release.





Percent increase except showroom count Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Total Comparable Sales 2 7.2% 31.1% 10.9% 36.0% Comparable Showroom Sales 3 2.7% 36.8% 5.3% 43.9% Internet Sales 16.6% 20.5% 22.3% 22.2% Ending Showroom Count 223 174 223 174

2 Total comparable sales include showroom transactions through the point of sale and internet net sales.

3 Comparable showroom sales reflect transactions through the point of sale and not necessarily product that has shipped to the customer. Product that has shipped to the customer is included in Net Sales.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended July 30, 2023:

Net sales increased 4.0% in the second quarter primarily driven by growth within our Showroom and Internet channels. Showroom net sales, which include kiosks and mobile concierges, increased 6.3%. Internet net sales increased 16.6%, and our “Other” channel which principally includes pop-up-shops and shop-in-shops decreased 27.7%. The increase in showroom net sales was driven by an increase of 2.7% in comparable showroom sales related to higher point of sale transactions with higher promotional discounting, the addition of 54 new showrooms and 5 less kiosks compared to the prior year period, and marketing campaigns. The internet net sales increase was driven by the same strong promotion campaigns. The Company also opened three additional Best Buy shop-in-shop locations compared to the prior year period.



Gross profit increased $13.3 million, or 16.8%, to $92.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $79.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin increased 650 basis points to 59.8% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 53.3% of net sales in the prior year period primarily driven by a decrease of approximately 720 basis points in total distribution and related tariff expense, partially offset by a decrease of 70 basis points in product margin driven by higher promotional discounting. The decrease in total distribution and related tariff expenses over prior year is principally related to the positive impact of the 880 basis points decrease in inbound transportation costs partially offset by 160 basis points in higher outbound transportation and warehousing costs.



SG&A expense as a percent of net sales increased by 840 basis points due to investments in payroll, selling related expenses, infrastructure, and professional fees.



Advertising and marketing expense increased 39% due to continued investments in marketing spend to support our net sales growth including our 25th anniversary brand campaign. As a percent of net sales, advertising and marketing increased by 430 basis points.

Operating loss was $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin was (0.6)% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 5.5% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



Net loss was $0.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 or $(0.04) net loss per diluted share compared to net income of $5.8 million or $0.37 net income per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of less than $0.1 million, compared to income tax expense of $2.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The change in provision is primarily driven by the Company generating net loss before taxes of $0.6 million and net income before taxes of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively.



Highlights for the First Half Ended July 30, 2023:

Net sales increased 6.4% primarily driven by growth within our Showroom and Internet channels. Showroom net sales, which include kiosks and mobile concierges, increased 4.7%. Internet net sales increased 22.3%, and our “Other” channel which principally includes pop-up-shops and shop-in-shops, decreased 13.8%. The increase in showroom net sales was driven by an increase of 5.3% in comparable showroom sales related to higher point of sale transactions with higher promotional discounting, the addition of 54 new showrooms and 5 less kiosk compared to the prior year period, and strong marketing campaigns. The internet net sales increase was driven by the same strong promotion campaigns. The Company also opened three additional Best Buy shop-in-shop locations compared to the prior year period.



Gross profit increased $17.9 million, or 12.3%, to $163.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2024 from $145.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Gross margin increased 290 basis points to 55.1% of net sales in the first half of fiscal 2024 from 52.2% of net sales in the prior year period driven primarily by a decrease of approximately 380 basis points in total distribution and related tariff expenses partially offset by a decrease of 90 basis points in product margin driven by higher promotional discounting. The decrease in total distribution and related tariff expenses over the prior year is principally related to the positive impact of the 540 basis points decrease in inbound transportation costs partially offset by 160 basis points in higher outbound transportation and warehousing costs.



SG&A expense as a percent of net sales increased by 700 basis points due to investments in payroll, selling related expenses, infrastructure, and professional fees.



Advertising and marketing expense increased 24.2% due to continued investments in marketing spend to support our net sales growth. As a percent of net sales, advertising and marketing increased by 210 basis points.



Operating loss was $6.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $10.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. Operating margin was (2.3)% of net sales in the first half of fiscal 2024 compared to 3.8% of net sales in the first half of fiscal 2023.



Net loss was $4.8 million in the first half of fiscal 2024 or $(0.31) net loss per diluted share compared to a net income of $7.6 million or $0.48 net income per diluted share in the first half of fiscal 2023. During the first half of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.3 million, compared to income tax expense of $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal 2023. The change in provision is primarily driven by the Company generating net loss before taxes of $6.0 million and net income before taxes of $10.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively.



Other Financial Highlights as of July 30, 2023:

The cash and cash equivalents balance as of July 30, 2023 was $54.7 million as compared to $17.7 million as of July 31, 2022. There was no balance on the Company’s line of credit as of July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022. The Company’s availability under the line of credit was $36.0 million as of July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022. As previously announced, on March 24, 2023, we amended our existing credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to extend the maturity date to September 30, 2024. All other terms of the credit agreement remain unchanged.



Total merchandise inventory was $105.0 million as of July 30, 2023 as compared to $145.7 million as of July 31, 2022 principally related to a planned stock inventory decrease of $2.0 million coupled with a decrease in freight capitalization of $39.3 million related to the decrease in inbound freight expense.



Outlook:

The Company provides guidance of select information related to the Company’s financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The projections are as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

The Company expects the following for the full year of fiscal 2024:

Net sales in the range of $710.0 million to $730.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 4 in the range of $51.0 million to $63.0 million.

in the range of $51.0 million to $63.0 million. Net income in the range of $20.0 million to $29.0 million.

Diluted income per common share in the range of $1.21 to $1.75 on approximately 16.5 million estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Fiscal 2024 will contain an additional “53rd week” in the fourth quarter versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.



The Company currently expects the following for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

Net sales of approximately $154.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 4 in the range of a loss of $1.5 million to a gain of $0.5 million.

in the range of a loss of $1.5 million to a gain of $0.5 million. Net loss in the range of $5.2 million to $3.2 million.

Diluted loss per common share in the range of $0.20 to $0.33 on approximately 15.5 million estimated weighted average shares outstanding.

4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Information” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included in this press release.

THE LOVESAC COMPANY

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 30,

2023 January 29,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,716 $ 43,533 Trade accounts receivable 7,994 9,103 Merchandise inventories, net 104,970 119,627 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,947 15,452 Total Current Assets 183,627 187,715 Property and equipment, net 63,079 52,904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 149,285 135,411 Other Assets Goodwill 144 144 Intangible assets, net 1,474 1,411 Deferred tax asset 10,075 8,677 Other assets 25,882 22,364 Total Other Assets 37,575 32,596 Total Assets $ 433,566 $ 408,626 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 33,858 $ 24,576 Accrued expenses 24,984 25,417 Payroll payable 6,239 6,783 Customer deposits 12,279 6,760 Current operating lease liabilities 16,072 13,075 Sales taxes payable 3,910 5,430 Total Current Liabilities 97,342 82,041 Operating Lease Liability, long-term 149,431 133,491 Line of Credit — — Total Liabilities 246,773 215,532 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as

of July 30, 2023 and January 29, 2023. — — Common Stock $.00001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 15,481,925 shares issued and

outstanding as of July 30, 2023 and 15,195,698 shares issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2023. — — Additional paid-in capital 181,003 182,554 Accumulated earnings 5,790 10,540 Stockholders' Equity 186,793 193,094 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 433,566 $ 408,626





THE LOVESAC COMPANY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended (amounts in thousands, except per share data and share amounts) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Net sales $ 154,529 $ 148,534 $ 295,722 $ 277,914 Cost of merchandise sold 62,139 69,435 132,757 132,841 Gross profit 92,390 79,099 162,965 145,073 Operating expenses Selling, general and administration expenses 63,834 48,815 120,380 93,733 Advertising and marketing 26,535 19,088 43,448 34,989 Depreciation and amortization 3,014 3,076 5,836 5,737 Total operating expenses 93,383 70,979 169,664 134,459 Operating (loss) income (993 ) 8,120 (6,699 ) 10,614 Interest income (expense), net 351 3 692 (32 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (642 ) 8,123 (6,007 ) 10,582 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 7 (2,274 ) 1,257 (2,947 ) Net (loss) income $ (635 ) $ 5,849 $ (4,750 ) $ 7,635 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.50 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,422,640 15,195,116 15,326,702 15,175,247 Diluted 15,422,640 16,004,061 15,326,702 16,032,731





THE LOVESAC COMPANY

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended (amounts in thousands) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (4,750 ) $ 7,635 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,608 5,549 Amortization of other intangible assets 228 188 Amortization of deferred financing fees 81 71 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment 145 — Equity based compensation 2,037 2,197 Non-cash operating lease cost 10,880 8,711 Deferred income taxes (1,398 ) 2,313 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,109 (423 ) Merchandise inventories 14,657 (37,199 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (524 ) (16,510 ) Other assets (3,518 ) (10 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,087 (18,520 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,817 ) (10,064 ) Customer deposits 5,519 (6,828 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,344 (62,890 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (12,361 ) (9,965 ) Payments for patents and trademarks (160 ) (160 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,521 ) (10,125 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (3,588 ) (1,449 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (52 ) (276 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,640 ) (1,725 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11,183 (74,740 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning 43,533 92,392 Cash and cash equivalents - Ending $ 54,716 $ 17,652 Supplemental Cash Flow Data: Cash paid for taxes $ 1,232 $ 9,393 Cash paid for interest $ 66 $ 34 Non-cash investing activities: Asset acquisitions not yet paid for at period end $ 3,698 $ 3,536



