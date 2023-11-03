Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber constructed its 200,000th home and business passing during the quarter and now has over 202,000 passings.
  • Glo Fiber Markets added approximately 4,500 subscribers; 13.9% higher than the third quarter of 2022 and 12.5% higher than the second quarter 2023.
  • Consolidated revenue grew 7.3% to $71.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Glo Fiber Markets revenue grew 90.5% to $9.3 million and Broadband revenue grew 8.1% to $67.4 million over the same period.
  • Consolidated net income was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 20.5% to $22.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA grew 19.4% to $26.6 million over the same period.

“We are very pleased with the continued growth for our Glo Fiber Markets, reflected in a new milestone in number of passings and the growth in subscribers and revenue. Glo Fiber’s accelerating growth and increased scale contributed to solid financial results for the quarter, and reflected ongoing success of execution of our Fiber First strategy,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “This progress, along with our previously announced planned acquisition of Horizon Telcom, position us well to deliver long term value to our shareholders.”

Shentel’s third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/

Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 grew 7.3% to $71.8 million compared with the third quarter of 2022, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 8.1%.
  • Net income per share was $0.03 in the third quarter of 2023 compared with net loss per share of $0.05 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 20.5% to $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to Broadband segment growth of 19.4%.

Broadband

  • Total Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) as of September 30, 2023 were 146,797, representing 12.7% year-over-year growth. Penetration for Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets as of September 30, 2023 were 51% and 18%, respectively, compared to 52% and 16%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. Total Glo Fiber Markets passings grew year-over-year by 71,742 from 130,912 to 202,654.
  • Broadband revenue in the third quarter of 2023 grew $5.1 million, or 8.1%, to $67.4 million compared with $62.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $4.4 million, or 90.5%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) - Glo Fiber Markets revenue and a $0.9 million, or 9.4%, increase in Commercial Fiber revenue. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets increased due to a 77.2% increase in broadband data RGUs and a 5.8% increase in broadband data Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”). Commercial Fiber revenue increased $0.9 million, or 9.4%, primarily driven by $0.5 million in recurring revenue driven by 16.3% increase in connections and $0.4 million in T-Mobile non-recurring early termination fees. T-Mobile disconnected 71 backhaul circuits during the three months ended September 30, 2023 as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects approximately 80 additional backhaul disconnects as part of the network rationalization.
  • Cost of services for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was consistent with cost of services for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased $0.7 million, or 4.8%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by higher advertising costs associated with the Company’s expansion of Glo Fiber and a change in strategy to drive more gross subscriber additions to low cost sales channels.
  • Shentel recorded impairment charges of $1.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $0.5 million of impairment charges for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Impairment charges were primarily a result of Beam fixed wireless assets that are no longer expected to be used and have no alternative use.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense decreased $1.1 million, or 6.3%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by the acceleration of depreciation associated with assets at Beam sites for the three months ended September 30, 2022, with no corresponding accelerated depreciation during the current period.
  • Broadband operating income was $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Tower

  • Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was consistent with revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Tower operating income was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 12.8% to $2.6 million, compared with $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 primarily driven by higher maintenance expenses.

Other Information

  • As previously announced, on October 24, 2023, Shentel entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC for $385 million. Consideration will consist of $305 million in cash and $80 million of Shentel common stock.
  • As of September 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.0 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $250.0 million, for total available liquidity of $286.0 million. We expect to draw the remaining $150.0 million in delayed draw term loans by December 31, 2023.
  • Capital expenditures were $190.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared with $132.4 million in the comparable 2022 period. The $58.0 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment to enable our Glo Fiber market expansion.
  • On July 6, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its 2.5 GHz spectrum for $17.3 million in cash and $3.8 million in assumed liabilities.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Time: 8:30 A.M. (ET)
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/ 

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals and satisfy the closing conditions required for the Transaction, Shentel's ability to obtain the financing for the Transaction, the closing of the Transaction may not occur on time or at all, the expected savings and synergies from the Transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Service revenue and other $ 71,842   $ 66,924     $ 214,869   $ 197,359  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization   27,751     27,477       80,394     80,572  
Selling, general and administrative   24,402     22,227       76,702     69,152  
Restructuring expense       641           1,031  
Impairment expense   1,532     477       2,552     4,884  
Depreciation and amortization   16,670     17,873       48,637     47,008  
Total operating expenses   70,355     68,695       208,285     202,647  
Operating income (loss)   1,487     (1,771 )     6,584     (5,288 )
Other income (expense):              
Other income (expense), net   826     (1,208 )     2,120     (1,967 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,313     (2,979 )     8,704     (7,255 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   720     (251 )     3,255     (699 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,593   $ (2,728 )   $ 5,449   $ (6,556 )
               
Other comprehensive income:              
Unrealized income on interest rate hedge, net of tax   1,115           3,242      
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,708   $ (2,728 )   $ 8,691   $ (6,556 )
               
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:              
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.03   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.11   $ (0.13 )
               
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.11   $ (0.13 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   50,379     50,183       50,346     50,153  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   50,836     50,183       50,623     50,153  
               



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands) September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,966   $ 44,061
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $767 and $776, respectively   18,851     20,615
Income taxes receivable   4,647     29,755
Prepaid expenses and other   14,394     11,509
Current assets held for sale   596     22,622
Total current assets   74,454     128,562
Investments   12,918     12,971
Property, plant and equipment, net   822,494     687,553
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   81,187     81,515
Operating lease right-of-use assets   51,832     53,859
Deferred charges and other assets   15,825     13,259
Total assets $ 1,058,710   $ 977,719
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 2,412   $ 648
Accounts payable   43,360     49,173
Advanced billings and customer deposits   13,120     12,425
Accrued compensation   10,640     9,616
Current operating lease liabilities   3,126     2,829
Accrued liabilities and other   11,763     17,906
Current liabilities held for sale       3,824
Total current liabilities   84,421     96,421
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   147,494     74,306
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   88,938     84,600
Asset retirement obligations   9,942     9,932
Benefit plan obligations   3,972     3,758
Non-current operating lease liabilities   49,502     50,477
Other liabilities   20,078     20,218
Total other long-term liabilities   172,432     168,985
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,264 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively      
Additional paid in capital   65,118     57,453
Retained earnings   586,003     580,554
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   3,242    
Total shareholders’ equity   654,363     638,007
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,058,710   $ 977,719



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(in thousands) Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 5,449     $ (6,556 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   48,637       47,008  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   8,364       7,299  
Impairment expense   2,552       4,884  
Deferred income taxes   3,211       (1,374 )
Bad debt expense   1,837       1,252  
Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses   (1,328 )      
Other, net   439       1,638  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   1,407       1,157  
Current income taxes   25,108       731  
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   512       618  
Other assets   2,515       (1,056 )
Accounts payable   (3,431 )     (608 )
Other deferrals and accruals   (3,583 )     1,212  
Net cash provided by operating activities   91,689       56,205  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (190,354 )     (132,357 )
Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses   17,300        
Proceeds from sale of investments         793  
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   566       922  
Net cash used in investing activities   (172,488 )     (130,642 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings   75,000       25,000  
Payments for debt issuance costs   (300 )      
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (1,317 )     (986 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (679 )     (888 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   72,704       23,126  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (8,095 )     (51,311 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   44,061       84,344  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,966     $ 33,033  
       
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information      
Interest paid $ 5,424     $ 243  
Income tax refunds received, net $ 25,481     $  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 10,630     $ 2,097     $ (11,134 )   $ 1,593  
Depreciation and amortization     15,729       549       392       16,670  
Impairment expense     1,532                   1,532  
Other expense (income), net     (1,323 )           497       (826 )
Income tax benefit                 720       720  
Stock-based compensation                 2,044       2,044  
Restructuring charges and other     3             1,143       1,146  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,571     $ 2,646     $ (6,338 )   $ 22,879  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     39 %     57 %   N/A     32 %


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 4,752     $ 2,590     $ (10,070 )   $ (2,728 )
Depreciation and amortization     16,791       445       637       17,873  
Impairment expense     477                   477  
Other expense (income), net     58             1,150       1,208  
Income tax benefit                 (251 )     (251 )
Stock-based compensation                 1,771       1,771  
Restructuring charges and other     169             472       641  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,247     $ 3,035     $ (6,291 )   $ 18,991  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     36 %     65 %   N/A     28 %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 31,517     $ 7,005     $ (33,073 )   $ 5,449  
Depreciation and amortization     45,902       1,600       1,135       48,637  
Impairment expense     2,552                   2,552  
Other expense (income), net     (1,199 )           (921 )     (2,120 )
Income tax benefit                 3,255       3,255  
Stock-based compensation                 8,364       8,364  
Restructuring charges and other     205             1,373       1,578  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 78,977     $ 8,605     $ (19,867 )   $ 67,715  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     39 %     62 %   N/A     32 %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 16,921     $ 7,628     $ (31,105 )   $ (6,556 )
Depreciation and amortization     42,724       1,562       2,722       47,008  
Impairment expense     4,884                   4,884  
Other expense (income), net     177             1,790       1,967  
Income tax benefit                 (699 )     (699 )
Stock-based compensation                 7,299       7,299  
Restructuring charges and other     629             402       1,031  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 65,335     $ 9,190     $ (19,591 )   $ 54,934  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     36 %     65 %   N/A     28 %


Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,679   $   $     $ 43,679
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   9,325               9,325
Commercial Fiber   10,415               10,415
Tower lease       4,608           4,608
RLEC & Other   3,815               3,815
Service revenue and other   67,234     4,608           71,842
Intercompany revenue and other   215     36     (251 )    
Total revenue   67,449     4,644     (251 )     71,842
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   26,266     1,694     (209 )     27,751
Selling, general and administrative   14,615     304     9,483       24,402
Impairment expense   1,532               1,532
Depreciation and amortization   15,729     549     392       16,670
Total operating expenses   58,142     2,547     9,666       70,355
Operating income (loss) $ 9,307   $ 2,097   $ (9,917 )   $ 1,487


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,805   $   $     $ 43,805  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   4,895               4,895  
Commercial Fiber   9,522               9,522  
Tower lease       4,610           4,610  
RLEC & Other   4,139               4,139  
Service revenue and other   62,361     4,610           66,971  
Intercompany revenue and other   25     67     (139 )     (47 )
Total revenue   62,386     4,677     (139 )     66,924  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   26,193     1,384     (100 )     27,477  
Selling, general and administrative   13,946     258     8,023       22,227  
Restructuring expense   169         472       641  
Impairment expense   477               477  
Depreciation and amortization   16,791     445     637       17,873  
Total operating expenses   57,576     2,087     9,032       68,695  
Operating income (loss) $ 4,810   $ 2,590   $ (9,171 )   $ (1,771 )


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 132,838   $   $     $ 132,838
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   24,492               24,492
Commercial Fiber   32,366               32,366
Tower lease       13,861           13,861
RLEC & Other   11,312               11,312
Service revenue and other   201,008     13,861           214,869
Intercompany revenue and other   321     112     (433 )    
Total revenue   201,329     13,973     (433 )     214,869
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   76,447     4,265     (318 )     80,394
Selling, general and administrative   46,110     1,103     29,489       76,702
Impairment expense   2,552               2,552
Depreciation and amortization   45,902     1,600     1,135       48,637
Total operating expenses   171,011     6,968     30,306       208,285
Operating income (loss) $ 30,318   $ 7,005   $ (30,739 )   $ 6,584


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 131,141   $   $     $ 131,141  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   12,371               12,371  
Commercial Fiber   27,924               27,924  
Tower lease       13,971           13,971  
RLEC & Other   11,952               11,952  
Service revenue and other   183,388     13,971           197,359  
Intercompany revenue and other   124     255     (379 )      
Total revenue   183,512     14,226     (379 )     197,359  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   76,801     4,054     (283 )     80,572  
Selling, general and administrative   41,376     982     26,794       69,152  
Restructuring expense   629         402       1,031  
Impairment expense   4,884               4,884  
Depreciation and amortization   42,724     1,562     2,722       47,008  
Total operating expenses   166,414     6,598     29,635       202,647  
Operating income (loss) $ 17,098   $ 7,628   $ (30,014 )   $ (5,288 )

_________________________________________
1 Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for comparability.


Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Broadband homes and businesses passed 1 415,971     342,741  
Cable Markets 213,317     211,829  
Glo Fiber Markets 202,654     130,912  
       
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):      
Broadband Data 146,797     130,238  
Cable Markets 109,404     109,132  
Glo Fiber Markets 37,393     21,106  
Video 44,050     48,092  
Voice 40,699     39,801  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 231,546     218,131  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration 2      
Broadband Data 35.3 %   38.0 %
Cable Markets 51.3 %   51.5 %
Glo Fiber Markets 18.5 %   16.1 %
Video 10.6 %   14.0 %
Voice 10.2 %   12.2 %
       
Fiber route miles 9,387     8,072  
Total fiber miles 3 813,273     622,095  

______________________________________________________
1 Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
2 Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
3 Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.


Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU              
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Residential and SMB Revenue:              
Broadband $ 35,096   $ 30,670   $ 102,422   $ 88,887
Cable Markets   26,977     26,502     81,422     78,488
Glo Fiber Markets   8,119     4,168     21,000     10,399
Video   14,077     14,914     43,133     45,465
Voice   3,062     3,041     9,146     8,951
Discounts, adjustments and other   769     75     2,629     209
Total Revenue $ 53,004   $ 48,700   $ 157,330   $ 143,512
               
Average RGUs:              
Broadband Data   144,510     127,579     140,420     123,271
Cable Markets   109,364     108,481     109,612     107,603
Glo Fiber Markets   35,146     19,098     30,808     15,668
Video   44,385     48,456     45,294     49,016
Voice   40,605     39,659     40,254     37,653
               
ARPU: 1              
Broadband $ 80.95   $ 80.05   $ 81.02   $ 80.03
Cable Markets $ 82.22   $ 81.43   $ 82.54   $ 81.05
Glo Fiber Markets $ 77.00   $ 72.75   $ 75.74   $ 73.74
Video $ 105.72   $ 102.59   $ 105.81   $ 103.06
Voice $ 25.14   $ 25.56   $ 25.24   $ 26.41

______________________________________________________
1 Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.


Tower Operating Statistics

  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Macro tower sites 220   222
Tenants 446   457
Average tenants per tower 2.0   2.0

 


