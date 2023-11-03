AC Immune Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Results from amyloid plaque reduction analysis (Abeta-PET) after 6 months of treatment with ACI-24.060 in ABATE Phase 1b/2 study on track for H1 2024

ACI-24.060 ABATE interim safety and immunogenicity data in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) expected by year-end

ACI-7104.056 alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy in Phase 2 ‘VacSYn’ Parkinson’s disease (PD) trial to complete Cohort 1 enrollment and report initial safety findings by year-end

Cash position of CHF 79.9 million finances the Company into Q4 2024, excluding the benefit of anticipated milestone payments

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 3, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “As we look to year-end and into 2024, AC Immune is poised to achieve multiple milestones across our clinical programs. We remain on track to report safety and immunogenicity data from the AD cohort of our ABATE trial of ACI-24.060 this year. Then, in the first half of 2024 results are anticipated from the important Abeta-PET imaging analyses on amyloid plaque reduction following 6 months of treatment. With amyloid clearance as measured by PET imaging now established as a reliable surrogate for efficacy, these results could significantly de-risk the program and enable advancement into a registrational study. We look forward to further discussing the clinical utility of PET imaging in AD at our KOL webinar on November 9, 2023.”

“We continue to progress our pipeline, and are looking forward to the initiation of the next AD trial of anti-pTau (phosphorylated Tau) active immunotherapy ACI-35.030 later this year, which will be followed by a milestone payment. Taken together with ACI-24.060 and our a-syn active immunotherapy, ACI-7104.056, we will have three active immunotherapies in mid- to late-stage clinical testing for neurodegeneration. With further clinical readouts from our precision medicine pipeline ahead, we continue to work diligently towards earlier diagnosis and treatment to prevent progression of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Q3 2023 and Subsequent Highlights

A peer-reviewed paper featuring the first-in-human trial of AC Immune’s wholly owned experimental alpha-synuclein (a-syn) positron emission tomography (PET) tracer ACI-12589 comparing healthy control subjects to patients with a-synucleinopathies and other neurological diagnoses was published in Nature Communications.

KOL webinar on PET imaging in AD featuring Victor Villemagne, M.D. (University of Pittsburg) will be held on November 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. To register for the event, please click here.

The first patient with PD was dosed in the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056, AC Immune’s wholly-owned anti-a-syn active immunotherapy.

Several programs were showcased at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2023), including presentations on ABATE’s trial design, TDP-43 proteinopathy in neurodegenerative diseases, and ACI-12589, a novel PET tracer targeting a-syn.

Announced the appointment of new Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nuno Mendonça.

Initiated a research collaboration with Prof. Michael Heneka, director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine, University of Luxembourg, to evaluate the therapeutic potential of AC Immune’s SupraAntigen®- and Morphomer®-derived inhibitors of the NLRP3-ASC inflammasome pathway in preclinical disease models.

Anticipated Milestones

ACI-24.060

anti-Abeta active immunotherapy Additional interim safety and immunogenicity data from AD cohorts of ABATE study expected in Q4 2023

First Abeta-PET data on amyloid plaque reduction in AD following 6 months of treatment expected in H1 2024 ACI-7104.056

anti-a-syn active immunotherapy Completion of cohort 1 enrollment and initial safety findings in the Phase 2 VacSYn study in PD expected by year-end ACI-35.030

anti-pTau active immunotherapy Initiation of next trial in AD expected in Q4 2023 (to be followed by a milestone payment) Anti-TDP-43 antibody Advancement of candidate into preclinical development (tox) expected in Q4 2023 a-syn-PET tracer Declaration of next clinical candidate for development in PD expected in Q4 2023

Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Cash Position : The Company ended Q3 with a total cash balance of CHF 79.9 million (CHF 122.6 million as of December 31, 2022), composed of CHF 31.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 48.0 million in short-term financial assets. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources to progress into Q4 2024 without considering receipt of potential future milestone payments.

: The Company ended Q3 with a total cash balance of CHF 79.9 million (CHF 122.6 million as of December 31, 2022), composed of CHF 31.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 48.0 million in short-term financial assets. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources to progress into Q4 2024 without considering receipt of potential future milestone payments. R&D Expenditures : R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were CHF 12.4 million compared to CHF 14.4 million in the comparable period in 2022, due to lower expenses in our preclinical portfolio and reduced clinical expenses.

: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were CHF 12.4 million compared to CHF 14.4 million in the comparable period in 2022, due to lower expenses in our preclinical portfolio and reduced clinical expenses. G&A Expenditures : For the three months ended September 30, 2023, G&A increased by CHF 0.2 million, which is materially consistent with the comparable period.

: For the three months ended September 30, 2023, G&A increased by CHF 0.2 million, which is materially consistent with the comparable period. Other Operating Income : The Company recognized CHF 0.3 million in grant income from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS grants.

: The Company recognized CHF 0.3 million in grant income from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS grants. IFRS Loss for the Period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 15.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with a net loss of CHF 13.5 million for the comparable period in 2022.





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com







U.S. Investors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +1 212 915 2577

Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



International Media

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com





Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

As of September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,627 4,259 Right-of-use assets 2,403 2,808 Intangible asset 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 361 361 Total non-current assets 56,807 57,844 Current assets Prepaid expenses 5,534 4,708 Accrued income 312 408 Other current receivables 406 392 Short-term financial assets 48,000 91,000 Cash and cash equivalents 31,927 31,586 Total current assets 86,179 128,094 Total assets 142,986 185,938 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders’ equity Share capital 1,802 1,797 Share premium 434,451 431,323 Treasury shares (106) (124) Currency translation differences 5 10 Accumulated losses (310,488) (264,015) Total shareholders’ equity 125,664 168,991 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 1,838 2,253 Net employee defined-benefit liabilities 3,774 3,213 Total non-current liabilities 5,612 5,466 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,479 929 Accrued expenses 9,338 9,417 Deferred income 338 587 Short-term lease liabilities 555 548 Total current liabilities 11,710 11,481 Total liabilities 17,322 16,947 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 142,986 185,938

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Contract revenue — 3,934 — 3,934 Total revenue — 3,934 — 3,934 Operating expenses Research & development expenses (12,407) (14,385) (39,962) (45,200) General & administrative expenses (3,465) (3,274) (11,252) (11,828) Other operating income/(expense), net 406 262 1,131 944 Total operating expenses (15,466) (17,397) (50,083) (56,084) Operating loss (15,466) (13,463) (50,083) (52,150) Financial income 285 11 753 11 Financial expense (26) (77) (150) (356) Exchange differences 67 17 — 502 Finance result, net 326 (49) 603 157 Loss before tax (15,140) (13,512) (49,480) (51,993) Income tax expense (3) (4) (9) (11) Loss for the period (15,143) (13,516) (49,489) (52,004) Loss per share: (0.18) (0.16) (0.59) (0.62)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss for the period (15,143) (13,516) (49,489) (52,004) Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences 11 23 (5) 72 Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans — 178 — 7,559 Total comprehensive loss (net of tax) (15,132) (13,315) (49,494) (44,373)

Attachment