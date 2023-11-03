Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Dives into the Use Cases and Future of Zero-Knowledge Technology at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 3, 2023.



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Dives into the Use Cases and Future of Zero-Knowledge Technology at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren today joined a Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023 fireside chat on "Investing in Blockchain Infrastructure: The Zero-knowledge Technology Boom" with CoinDesk Head of Audience Development Elaine Ramirez. They discussed the transformative potential and practical use cases of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, which many see as the key to unlocking Web3 adoption.



During the chat, Jeff shed light on:

The basics of ZK technology and its applications in the virtual asset space

￮ One notable example is Proof of Reserves (PoR), where virtual asset platforms can use ZK technology to transparently verify their solvency without compromising the privacy of users





￮ Jeff explored how ZK technology can be applied to satisfy compliance requirements in both traditional finance and the virtual asset space, enabling protocols to handle more transactions while preserving privacy





In addition, Jeff highlighted OKX Ventures' commitment to exploring how ZK technology can be adopted and applied to the virtual asset space and beyond, as well as fostering the growth of ZK technology and other disruptive blockchain solutions.



OKX is the Diamond Sponsor of Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023, Asia's flagship financial technology conference. The main conference took place on November 2-3 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre.

About OKX Ventures



OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



Find out more about OKX Ventures here.



