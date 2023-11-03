EMU Organises a Commemorative Dive for the 100th Anniversary of the Republic

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Underwater Research and Imaging Center (SAGAM), in collaboration with EMU Underwater Sports Club and Deep Dive Center, organised a simultaneous commemorative dive with divers from various parts of Turkey and the world, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Republic.

As part of the celebrations, a total of 1000 divers from 134 different locations in Turkey and worldwide simultaneously participated in the event. EMU SAGAM, Underwater Sports Club, and Deep Dive Center divers celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic by diving into the waters of Famagusta, accompanied by flags and a poster of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The most significant dive of the event took place in front of Dolmabahçe Palace. Divers from different parts of the world displayed their commitment to the republic and the immortal founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by opening flags and Atatürk posters at the bottom of the sea.