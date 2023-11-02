Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,401 in the last 365 days.

Celebration of the Life of Warren Frank Haase

PLEASE JOIN US IN CELEBRATING

THE WONDERFUL LIFE

OF AN UNFORGETTABLE MAN

WARREN FRANK HAASE

WARREN FRANK HAASE

JUNE 30, 1944 – OCTOBER 22, 2023

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2023

12pm – 3pm

REDWOOD PALACE

6735 AVENUE OF THE GIANTS

MIRANDA, CA

WE WILL BE GATHERING TO SHARE OUR FAVORITE MEMORIES

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Celebration of the Life of Warren Frank Haase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more