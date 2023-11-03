‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ Points to Note

MACAU, November 3 - The ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ organised by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Bank of China (Macau), and Sports Olympic Committee of Macau, China will take place at 6:30 a.m this Sunday (5 November) on the Guia Circuit, where participants will experience the unique appeal of the circuit firsthand.

The organisers remind all participants that there will be no marshalling on the race day and participants must take care of their own belongings. They must also arrive between 5:30 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on the race day at the entrance to the starting area (on Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues near the Reservoir) and present their number bib. Those unable to present their bib and enter the starting area on time will be refused participation. The fun run circuit stretches to around 6.2 kilometres long, and the competition will start at 6:30 a.m. with both the starting and finishing points set at the location opposite to the Macau Grand Prix Building (the starting point of the Grand Prix). Participants must complete one lap of the Guia Circuit within one hour. The organisers will set three checkpoints along the circuit, namely at Estrada de São Francisco, Melco Hairpin, and Fisherman’s Bend, and the participants must pass through the checkpoint at the Fisherman’s Bend before 7:21 a.m., otherwise the organisers reserve the right to terminate their participation in the race, and they will be required to leave the circuit as instructed.

Participants who finish the race within designated time will receive a commemorative medal and towel at the event site and can download an e-certificate of their race result from the registration system. Top ten runners in the men’s and women’s categories will receive a trophy as a commendation.

For more information about this activity, please visit the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo or the Macau Grand Prix official website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, follow the Facebook pages ‘Trend on Macau Sport for All’, ‘Macau Grand Prix’, and ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’, WeChat official accounts ‘澳門體育’(Macao Sports), ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) and ‘澳門格蘭披治大賽車’ (Macau Grand Prix), or the Weibo of the Macau Grand Prix, or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.