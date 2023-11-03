【Expand international markets】MGTO joins Tourism Expo Japan to promote “tourism +” and attract visitations

MACAU, November 3 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) participated in the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 in Osaka, Japan from 26 to 29 October. Branding Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings at the largest international travel fair in Japan, the Office sought to attract Japanese visitors and tap the international markets with great effort.

Concerted effort to promote Macao’s “tourism +”

Together with representatives of the local integrated resort enterprises, hotels, travel agencies and airline, MGTO took part in the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 in Osaka, Japan. A Macao booth was set up to highlight the city’s vibrant scene of “tourism +” and calendar of events, to enhance the destination appeal to potential visitors from Japan and diversify the range of visitor markets. The booth also served as a platform for MGTO and Macao’s industry delegates to meet their counterparts from worldwide and especially Japan for networking and navigation of partnership opportunities.

The largest international travel fair in Japan

Tourism Expo Japan 2023 is organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents and Japan National Tourism Organization as the largest and most all-encompassing international travel fair in Japan. The Expo engaged over 1,000 enterprises and organizations as exhibitors from 70 countries and regions and admitted over 140,000 visitors this year.

Strong destination marketing in Japan

At present, Japan is among the top ten visitor markets for Macao. Starting from October 2023, the air services between Macao and the two Japanese cities, Tokyo and Osaka, increased to four and five round-trip flights weekly respectively. The incremental connectivity eases travel between Macao and Japan. In view of the significance and growth potential of the Japanese market to Macao, along with the lifting of travel restrictions, MGTO partnered with Air Macau to arrange for members of the travel trade from Tokyo and Osaka to visit Macao in late July for an inspection of the latest attractions and hotel facilities. Tourism operators from both sides had the opportunity to brainstorm and tailor new Macao tourism products, to tap the Japanese and international markets continuously.