Magna Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results
- Sales increased 15% to $10.7 billion, compared to a global light vehicle production increase of 4%
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.37
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 33% to $1.46
- Raised Outlook for Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna, including UAW strike impact
AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Please click HERE for full third quarter MD&A and Financial Statements.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|Sales
|$
|10,688
|$
|9,268
|$
|32,343
|$
|28,272
|Income from operations before income taxes
|$
|538
|$
|400
|$
|1,296
|$
|732
|Net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|394
|$
|289
|$
|942
|$
|497
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.00
|$
|3.29
|$
|1.70
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|615
|$
|452
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,341
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.10
|$
|4.15
|$
|3.29
|All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars
|(1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Effective July 1, 2023, we revised our calculations of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The historical presentation of these Non-GAAP measures within this press release has also been updated to reflect the revised calculations. Further information and a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.
A photo of Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e29a8e2-b233-452f-af61-45ffab21c982
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
We posted sales of $10.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 15% over the third quarter of 2022, which compares to global light vehicle production that increased 4%, including 7% and 14% higher production in North America and Europe, respectively, and 2% lower production in China. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions net of divestitures, sales increased 10%, largely reflecting the launch of new programs and higher global light vehicle production.
Adjusted EBIT increased to $615 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $452 million in the third quarter of 2022. Our ongoing focus on operational excellence and cost initiatives helped drive strong earnings on higher sales. In addition, the Adjusted EBIT increase mainly reflected higher customer recoveries net of production input costs and productivity and efficiency improvements, including lower costs at previously underperforming facilities, partially offset by the net unfavourable impact of commercial items, and acquisitions, net of divestitures.
Income from operations before income taxes increased to $538 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $400 million in the third quarter of 2022. Included in income from operations before income taxes were other (income) expense, net items and amortization of acquired intangibles totaling $28 million and $34 million in the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding other (income) expense, net and amortization of acquired intangibles from both periods, income from operations before income taxes increased $132 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $394 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $289 million in the third quarter of 2022. Included in net income attributable to Magna International Inc. were other (income) expense, net items and amortization of acquired intangibles totaling $25 million after tax and income attributable to non-controlling interests in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $28 million after tax and income attributable to non-controlling interests in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding other (income) expense, net and amortization of acquired intangibles after tax from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. increased $105 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.37 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.00 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.46 compared to $1.10 for the third quarter of 2022.
In the third quarter of 2023, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $797 million and used $24 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the third quarter of 2023 included $630 million in fixed asset additions, $176 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets and $7 million in private equity investments.
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
We posted sales of $32.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 14% over the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as global light vehicle production increased 8%.
Adjusted EBIT increased to $1.7 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to earnings on higher sales, higher customer recoveries net of production input costs, productivity and efficiency improvements, including lower costs at previously underperforming facilities and higher equity income, partially offset by acquisitions, net of divestitures, the net unfavourable impact of commercial items and higher launch, engineering, and other costs associated with the launch of new assembly business.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, income from operations before income taxes was $1.3 billion, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $942 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.29, increases of $564 million, $445 million, and $1.59, respectively, each compared to the first nine months of 2022.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 26% to $4.15, compared to the first nine months of 2022.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $2.27 billion and invested $697 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the first nine months of 2023 included $1.48 billion to purchase Veoneer Active Safety, $1.56 billion in fixed asset additions, a $373 million increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets and $10 million in public and private equity investments.
RETURN OF CAPITAL
During the three months ended September 30, 2023, we paid $128 million in dividends.
Our Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.46 per Common Share, payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2023.
SEGMENT SUMMARY
|
($Millions unless otherwise noted)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|Sales
|Adjusted EBIT
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|$
|4,354
|$
|3,976
|$
|378
|$
|358
|$
|227
|$
|131
|Power & Vision
|3,745
|2,911
|834
|221
|124
|97
|Seating Systems
|1,529
|1,295
|234
|70
|37
|33
|Complete Vehicles
|1,185
|1,213
|(28
|)
|(5
|)
|65
|(70
|)
|Corporate and Other
|(125
|)
|(127
|)
|2
|(29
|)
|(1
|)
|(28
|)
|Total Reportable Segments
|$
|10,688
|$
|9,268
|$
|1,420
|$
|615
|$
|452
|$
|163
|For the three months ended September 30,
|
Adjusted EBIT as a
percentage of sales
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|8.2
|%
|5.7
|%
|2.5
|%
|Power & Vision
|5.9
|%
|4.3
|%
|1.6
|%
|Seating Systems
|4.6
|%
|2.9
|%
|1.7
|%
|Complete Vehicles
|(0.4
|)%
|5.4
|%
|(5.8
|)%
|Consolidated Average
|5.8
|%
|4.9
|%
|0.9
|%
|
($Millions unless otherwise noted)
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|Sales
|Adjusted EBIT
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|$
|13,333
|$
|12,000
|$
|1,333
|$
|1,024
|$
|652
|$
|372
|Power & Vision
|10,530
|8,845
|1,685
|437
|386
|51
|Seating Systems
|4,618
|3,924
|694
|174
|90
|84
|Complete Vehicles
|4,337
|3,891
|446
|81
|178
|(97
|)
|Corporate and Other
|(475
|)
|(388
|)
|(87
|)
|(36
|)
|35
|(71
|)
|Total Reportable Segments
|$
|32,343
|$
|28,272
|$
|4,071
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,341
|$
|339
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|
Adjusted EBIT as a
percentage of sales
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|7.7
|%
|5.4
|%
|2.3
|%
|Power & Vision
|4.2
|%
|4.4
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|Seating Systems
|3.8
|%
|2.3
|%
|1.5
|%
|Complete Vehicles
|1.9
|%
|4.6
|%
|(2.7
|)%
|Consolidated Average
|5.2
|%
|4.7
|%
|0.5
|%
For further details on our segment results, please see our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements.
2023 OUTLOOK
We first disclose a full-year Outlook annually in February, with quarterly updates. The following Outlook is an update to our previous Outlook in August 2023.
Updated 2023 Outlook Assumptions
|Current
|Previous
|Light Vehicle Production (millions of units)
North America
Europe
China
|15.2
17.6
27.1
|15.2
17.0
26.2
|Average Foreign exchange rates:
1 Canadian dollar equals
1 euro equals
|U.S. $0.743
U.S. $1.075
|U.S. $0.746
U.S. $1.096
Updated 2023 Outlook
|Current
|Previous
|Segment Sales
Body Exteriors & Structures
Power & Vision
Seating Systems
Complete Vehicles
|$17.2 - $17.6 billion
$14.1 - $14.4 billion
$5.9 - $6.1 billion
$5.4 - $5.6 billion
|$17.3 - $17.9 billion
$14.0 - $14.4 billion
$5.8 - $6.1 billion
$5.4 - $5.7 billion
|Total Sales
|$42.1 - $43.1 billion
|$41.9 - $43.5 billion
|Adjusted EBIT Margin(2)
|5.1% - 5.4%
|4.9% - 5.3%(3)
|Equity Income (included in EBIT)
|$125 - $150 million
|$110 - $140 million
|Interest Expense, net
|Approximately $150 million
|Approximately $150 million
|Income Tax Rate(4)
|Approximately 21%
|Approximately 21%
|Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna(5)
|$1.55 - $1.65 billion
|$1.4 - $1.6 billion
|Capital Spending
|Approximately $2.5 billion
|Approximately $2.5 billion
|Notes:
(2) Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales. Refer to the reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in the back of this press release for further information.
(3) The Adjusted EBIT Margin of 4.9% - 5.3% presented as the Previous Outlook above excludes the amortization of all acquired intangible assets. This has been revised from the Current Outlook of 4.8% - 5.2% disclosed in the Updated 2023 Outlook issued on August 4, 2023, which only excluded the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety business.
(4) The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation
(5) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna represents Net Income excluding Other expense, net and amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of tax
Our Outlook above reflects the impact of the UAW labour strike at certain customers.
Our Outlook is intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although considered reasonable by Magna as of the date of this document, the 2023 Outlook above and the underlying assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth herein. The risks identified in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below represent the primary factors which we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.
Key Drivers of Our Business
Our operating results are primarily dependent on the levels of North American, European, and Chinese car and light truck production by our customers. While we supply systems and components to every major original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”), we do not supply systems and components for every vehicle, nor is the value of our content consistent from one vehicle to the next. As a result, customer and program mix relative to market trends, as well as the value of our content on specific vehicle production programs, are also important drivers of our results.
OEM production volumes are generally aligned with vehicle sales levels and thus affected by changes in such levels. Aside from vehicle sales levels, production volumes are typically impacted by a range of factors, including: general economic and political conditions; labour disruptions; free trade arrangements; tariffs; relative currency values; commodities prices; supply chains and infrastructure; availability and relative cost of skilled labour; regulatory considerations, including those related to environmental emissions and safety standards; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 can impact vehicle production volumes, including through: mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict production; elevated employee absenteeism; and supply chain disruptions.
Overall vehicle sales levels are significantly affected by changes in consumer confidence levels, which may in turn be impacted by consumer perceptions and general trends related to the job, housing, and stock markets, as well as other macroeconomic and political factors. Other factors which typically impact vehicle sales levels and thus production volumes include: interest rates and/or availability of credit; fuel and energy prices; relative currency values; regulatory restrictions on use of vehicles in certain megacities; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 can impact vehicle sales, including through mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict operations of car dealerships, as well as through a deterioration in consumer confidence.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
Effective July 1, 2023, we revised our calculations of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets. Revenue generated from acquired intangible assets is included within revenue in determining net income attributable to Magna. We believe that excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets from these Non-GAAP measures helps management and investors in understanding our underlying performance and improves comparability between our segmented results of operations and our peers.
The historical presentation of these Non-GAAP measures within this press release has also been updated to reflect the revised calculations.
|
Adjusted EBIT
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT:
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net Income
|$
|417
|$
|296
|$
|988
|$
|530
|Add:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|32
|11
|57
|35
|Interest expense, net
|49
|18
|103
|64
|Other (income) expense, net
|(4
|)
|23
|224
|510
|Income taxes
|121
|104
|308
|202
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|615
|$
|452
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,341
|
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”)
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below:
|Sales
|$
|10,688
|$
|9,268
|$
|32,343
|$
|28,272
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|615
|$
|452
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,341
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|5.8%
|4.9%
|5.2%
|4.7%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
|Net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|394
|$
|289
|$
|942
|$
|497
|Add (deduct):
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|32
|11
|57
|35
|Other (income) expense, net
|(4
|)
|23
|224
|510
|Tax effect on Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|and Other (income) expense, net
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|(34
|)
|(50
|)
|Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances
|—
|—
|—
|(29
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|419
|$
|317
|$
|1,189
|$
|963
|Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares
outstanding during the period (millions):
|286.8
|288.5
|286.6
|292.8
|Adjusted diluted earnings per shares
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.10
|$
|4.15
|$
|3.29
Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of on-going operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.
This press release together with our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.magna.com/company/investors and filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com as well as on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR), which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
We will hold a conference call for interested analysts and shareholders to discuss our third quarter ended September 30, 2023 results on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be chaired by Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call from North America is 1-800-908-9207. International callers should use 1-416-620-9188. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time. We will also webcast the conference call at www.magna.com. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call as well as our financial review summary will be available on our website Friday prior to the call.
