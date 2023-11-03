Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Vertical (Military & Defence, Commercial, Homeland Security), by Interdiction (RF Jamming, GNSS Jamming, Laser & Projectile, Collision Drone, Combined Interdiction Elements), by Technology (Radar Technology, Radio-Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR) Technology, Acoustic Technology, Electro-Optical (EO), Combined Sensors), by Platform (Ground-Based: Fixed, Ground-Based: Mobile, Hand-Held, UAV-Based) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global counter-UAV market is expected to surpass US$800 million in 2022. The market is projected to reach a market value of US$10,741 million by 2033.

Growing Drone Industry to Counter Terrorism and Prevent Illicit Activities

The drone industry has seen significant growth in recent years, not just for recreational use or commercial applications, but also for purposes related to national security and public safety. As technology advances, drones are becoming an increasingly vital tool in the global effort to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities.

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and other sensors can provide real-time surveillance in areas suspected of terrorist activity. They can operate at different altitudes and are often less noticeable than manned aircraft, making them useful for covert operations. Drones are being used to monitor vast stretches of national borders, especially in remote areas where it's difficult to station human patrols. They can detect smuggling activities, unauthorized crossings, and trafficking operations.

High cost associated with Counter-UAV Technologies

The rapid evolution of UAV technology requires ongoing R&D efforts for C-UAV systems to keep pace. The capabilities of drones are advancing in terms of speed, agility, stealth, and autonomy, thus necessitating more advanced countermeasures. Effective C-UAV systems often integrate multiple sensors (radars, infrared, electro-optical, acoustic sensors, and more) to ensure robust and redundant detection capabilities. Integrating and calibrating these sensors can be costly.

Jamming or spoofing a drone's control signals or GPS navigation requires advanced electronic countermeasure equipment. Such equipment can be expensive due to the need for precision, effectiveness, and minimizing collateral interference with other systems. Some C-UAV solutions include kinetic measures, such as interceptor drones or projectiles, which are designed to physically disable or destroy a rogue drone. These systems involve additional costs in terms of development, maintenance, and deployment.

Growing Penetration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Warfare

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare. They offer numerous advantages, including the ability to conduct reconnaissance, gather intelligence, and carry out precision strikes without putting human pilots at risk. As a result, many militaries around the world are investing in UAV technology and incorporating them into their strategies.

One of the main benefits of UAVs is their ability to provide real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. They can be equipped with high-resolution cameras and other sensors that allow them to collect detailed information on enemy positions, movements, and activities. This information can then be used to plan and execute more effective military operations.

Competitive Landscape

Global counter-UAV market is competitive in nature. Large number of well-established and small scale companies are operating in this industry. Some leading companies engaged in this industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Leidos Holdings, Leonardo, General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB, Airbus, and Indra Sistemas. Companies are adopting different strategies such as new sensor technology development, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In August 2022, Flex Force Enterprises launched a new Dronebuster SNA hand-held drone countermeasure.

In 2023, NovoQuad Group released a new sample program, Handheld All-in-One C-UAS Sample Program.

