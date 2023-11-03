TekYo Tek appoints new Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been appointed as a Chairman of the Board of Directors TekYo Tek, in its board meeting held on 15-Sep-2023.DUBAI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TekYo Tek today announced that Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be joining TekYo Tek as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective 06-Nov-2023.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be joining company TekYo Tek, he was former IT Minister of Pakistan. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui brings in extensive knowledge of Corporate Sector Governance and financial markets.
Additionally, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui contributed to bring Next Generation Technology in IT sector of Pakistan as the former IT Minister of Pakistan, and so it will bring more progress in TekYo Tek.
“I am very excited to work with the TekYo Tek team,” said Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “I believe TekYo Tek has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing tech environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation and technology migrations, I believe TekYo Tek is in a position to provide a futuristic solution for Next Generation Technology Projects.”
“It is a great honor to have Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the Chairman of the Board of Directors as I believe TekYo Tek will grow under his Leadership skills,” said Muhammad Intizar Khan, TekYo Tek’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is the right leader for TekYo Tek,” said Muhammad Bin Suleman, TekYo Tek’s Founder & CEO. “Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s extensive Leadership background and Tech business development skills should help TekYo Tek strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus TekYo Tek during their turn around process and return to profitability.”
About TekYo Tek: TekYo Tek is a global Design and Technology firm specialized in emerging era of interactive communication with many successful executions. Strategic partnerships with Research & Development houses across the globe enriches us with current and future market trends in the field of technology. Possessing not only the power to innovate, but to customize the innovation leads us & our customers to endless opportunities with 100% customizable solutions. With a team of young engineers, entrepreneurs and elite intellectuals, TekYo Tek’s mission is to revive the industry with continuous novel experience.
Muhammad Bin Suleman
TekYo Tek
