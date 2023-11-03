Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Explores the Transformative Power of DeFi at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 3, 2023.



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Explores the Transformative Power of DeFi at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren today joined a Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023 panel discussion focused on the future of finance in relation to DeFi and CeFi.

During the panel, Jeff explored the innovative landscape of DeFi and its potential to disrupt the traditional finance landscape alongside Moody's Investors Service Managing Director and Global Head of DeFi & Digital Assets Fabian Astic and Easy Crypto CEO Janine Grainger. The panel was moderated by CoinTelegraph Reporter Tom Mitchelhill.

During the session, Jeff discussed the confluence of CeFi and DeFi business models, emphasizing that they are not conflicting ideas. He also highlighted how more and more key players, including OKX Ventures, are investing in Web3 projects, wallets and cross-chain technologies.

In addition, Jeff emphasized the importance of looking at the fundamentals of DeFi, which enable users to rely on smart contracts and bring programmability to the table. Jeff, Janine and Fabian further discussed the potential of tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), highlighting the ability to put pre-existing assets on the blockchain and transfer ownership rights in a secure manner.

The panellists then delved into the challenges and opportunities of regulating the evolving DeFi landscape. Jeff advocated the idea of regulators as one of the stakeholders in the DeFi community.

OKX is the Diamond Sponsor of Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023, Asia's flagship financial technology conference. The main conference took place on November 2-3 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



Find out more about OKX Ventures here.



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal with any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.