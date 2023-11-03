E-commerce Week and Online Friday 2023 to support Việt Nam products

VIETNAM, November 3 - HÀ NỘI — The 2023 E-Commerce Week and Online Friday, Việt Nam's largest online shopping programmes of the year to stimulate consumption, are slated to begin late this month.

The E-Commerce Week is taking place from November 27 to December 3, while the Việt Nam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday is scheduled to last from December 1 to 3, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The events offer online incentives for consumers to use authentic goods and services from manufacturing and distribution companies with attractive promotions. They use propaganda to stop fake goods, defend consumer rights, and support products from Việt Nam.

The maximum limit for the value and discount of promoted goods and services is 100 per cent.

Accordingly, the E-Commerce Week includes many seminars relating to digital technology and e-commerce that are conducted both in-person and virtually.

Businesses will engage in the exhibition and introduction of digital technology goods and e-commerce solutions, advancing e-commerce regionally. — VNS