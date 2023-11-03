VN aims for green sustainable growth

VIETNAM, November 3 -

HÀ NỘI — The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2023 in Hà Nội on Thursday centred its discussions on crucial topics as Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte actively participated.

The forum addressed various issues, including strategies for fostering economic sustainability, ensuring energy security, and positioning Việt Nam as a regional leader in green energy development.

Delegates delved into topics such as the transparency and resilience of the financial system, efficient resource utilisation, and innovative approaches for Việt Nam to further diminish its carbon footprint through optimised design and processes.

The Dutch PM said this year marks the 50-year establishment of Việt Nam-Netherlands official relations, with interactions between the two countries going back over 400 years ago when the first Dutch merchant ships docked at Việt Nam's central port city Hội An.

Fast forward to today, the Netherlands is the largest EU investor in Việt Nam, while 60 per cent of the Southeast Asian economy's exports to the EU pass through the Rotterdam Port yearly.

The Dutch PM said Việt Nam's economic achievement has been miraculous. However, both countries are facing daunting challenges, especially the challenges brought by climate change, which will require a coordinated effort from all stakeholders in the societies, particularly the business communities, as manufacturing and supply chains will have to adhere to the EU's new regulations on sustainable production. He said the Dutch government and businesses are willing to provide Vietnamese businesses with the support they need in implementing and following said regulations.

He urged the business communities from both sides to step up efforts in realising their ambitions and for both countries to become "green dragons" in the global economy.

Speaking to delegates, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the Việt Nam-EU relationship is in excellent shape as both sides have been making great strides in cooperation across all fields, especially in trade and investment despite difficulties and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the complementary nature, common interests and closer ties since the signing and implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

He said that Việt Nam has been and will continue to regard the EU as one of the most reliable and important partners in the country's foreign policy. The PM reaffirmed foreign investors and businesses of their legitimate rights and interests, which the Vietnamese government is committed to uphold and protect in any situation.

The PM said Việt Nam is aiming for rapid but sustainable growth without making compromises in social progress and equity, as well as damaging the environment. The Southeast Asian country's top investment priorities are projects using green production methods, energy and exports with a prime example being the recently approved US$1 billion by Lego Group in the southern province of Bình Dương.

He highlighted the importance of digital economy and the significant role it plays in the development of a green economy as one of the country's key objectives.

Chính said Việt Nam strongly supports the EU's strategies, initiatives, and policies in green development, including the new green regulations and that the Southeast Asian country will fully embrace and implement said regulations. He asked the EU to continue providing Việt Nam with greater support in technology transfer, finance, human resource training and management improvement.

He called for a speedier conclusion and approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and for the European Commission to lift the EU's yellow card on Vietnamese seafood products. He urged foreign investors to invest in Việt Nam's Mekong Delta region and support it in the fight against climate change and in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

GEF 2023 was organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham). Among the delegates attending the event were Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, and leaders from Vietnamese, European, and Dutch ministries, organisations, and businesses. — VNS