Consolidated Debris Removal Program Open to Property Owners

FEMA encourages all property owners affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires to request participation in the Consolidated Debris Removal Program by submitting a Right-of-Entry form to Maui County. This will help to ensure cultural and historic properties are protected during debris removal operations and eliminate potential runoff of toxic ash into Maui’s sensitive watersheds.

Under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, FEMA is required to review the Consolidated Debris Removal Program, also known as the Private Property Debris Removal program. In Hawaiʻi, the program invites participation from all affected property owners including privately owned commercial properties.

In coordination with the State Historic Preservation Division, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and Native Hawaiian organizations, FEMA followed the expedited emergency notification process and developed an Archaeological Treatment Plan. It outlines how debris removal activities should be conducted on properties that are included in the Consolidated Debris Removal Program. The Archaeological Treatment Plan also outlines a process to avoid, minimize or mitigate potential adverse effects to cultural and historic properties. Its goal is to limit operational delays and conduct debris removal activities in a way that aligns with and respects local culture.

Because of the scale and complexity of debris removal operations, previously documented and undocumented historic properties and cultural resources within the burn zone may be impacted by the operation.

Currently, about 1,600 individual properties are eligible for the Consolidated Debris Removal Program. FEMA covers 100% of all eligible costs for debris removal, building stabilization and structural support.

For properties designated as National Historic Landmarks, listed on the National Register of Historic Places or contributing to the National Historic Landmark District, owners must submit separate Right-of-Entry forms to Maui County: one for stabilization, another for debris removal operations.

It is important to note that there will be concurrent debris removal, construction activities and various recovery operations taking place within the burn zone alongside Consolidated Debris Removal Program operations. These other activities are not funded by FEMA and are not considered part of the federal program.

Non-FEMA funded projects, activities and recovery operations are exempt from Archaeological Treatment Plan protocols.

Property owners who wish to participate in the Consolidated Debris Removal Program may submit a Right-of-Entry form to Maui County at Fire Debris Removal (mauirecovers.org).