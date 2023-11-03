Cole Capital Funds Proposes to Acquire 51% of all minority ownership shares of WeWork, Inc. for $9.00 per Share in Cash
WeWork (NYSE:WE)UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cole Capital Funds Proposes to Acquire 51% of all minority ownership shares of WeWork, Inc. for $9.00 per Share in Cash
This morning the Cole Capital Funds sent a letter to the Board of Directors and filed paperwork with the SEC which contained information about a proposed acquisition of shares including the following text:
"We believe that it is in the best interest of WeWork to support our acquisition of 51% of all the outstanding shares owned by minority shareholders at a price of $9,00 per share and provide Cole with proper representation on the company board.
We have received feedback from City National Bank and JP Morgan regarding the financing for this acquisition and expect to select a lender and have a financing commitment prior to execution of a definitive agreement.
We have consulted with God, legal, financial and other advisors to assist us with this transaction. We stand ready to proceed timely.
In addition, we have evaluated WeWork’s current locations and have evaluated several new locations which we believe will add to an expanded WeWork community. Our vision for the company involves a significant expansion of the offerings available to an expanded WeWork community with additional properties which are under consideration in markets across the United States. We will design these new facilities to be attractive to a broader customer base including our armed forces veterans, our countries expansive traveling healthcare providers, traveling sales forces, and the expansive marine industry via new and enhanced facilities and strategic partnerships. Most importantly we want to usher WeWork back to its roots so that members are part of an interacting community and not just a person renting a desk.
We believe that a significant number of the stockholders would be supportive of a transaction of the nature described in this letter. In light of the sluggish stock price and the pending loan defaults it is imperative to engage in meaningful discussions regarding this transaction immediately.
In addition, in order to deliver maximum stockholder value, we believe that our proposed price of $9.00 per share, representing a $7.89 per share premium over WeWork’s last closing price of $1.11 per share as of November 2, 2023 is generous. We believe that this all-cash offer is compelling for WeWork and its stockholders and, accordingly, we are making this letter public simultaneously with its delivery to you.
Our strong preference is to work with WeWork’s Board of Directors to quickly reach a negotiated agreement and deliver on the compelling value that our proposal represents. However, we reserve the right to commence a tender offer to purchase outstanding shares of common stock of WeWork at anytime. We believe that WeWork’s stockholders would not be well served by any delay in negotiating and completing the proposed transaction. Any delay works against the interest of WeWork’s stockholders given WeWork’s recent operating performance and financial condition and its prospects as a standalone company in its current condition. We place significant value on the ability to close this transaction quickly, and there can be no assurance that in the future Cole Capital Funds or any other buyer would pay the same high premium that we are offering today."
Cole Capital Funds, LLC www.colecapitalfunds.com is an investment company headquartered in Phoenix Arizona. Cole focuses on investing in, and acquiring companies and properties where significant shareholder value can be realized due to undervalued share price as a result of slow development progress, management issues, or outside share pressure. The Cole Capital Funds investment thesis centers on Righteous Investing Nationwide. Cole seeks out opportunities where it can add value and increase shareholder returns.
Additional Information This communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the capital stock of WeWork or any other securities. No tender offer for WeWork's shares has been made at this time. In connection with the proposed transaction, Cole Capital Funds, LLC andIor one or more of its affiliates may file tender offer documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). WEWORK'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THESE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC (AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Cole Capital Funds and/or its affiliates at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to Cole Capital Funds, LLC 2425 East Camelback Road Phoenix AZ 85018.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-looking Statements This communication contains both historical and forward-looking statements, including concerning the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the proposed acquisition of WeWork stock and all statements other than statements of historical fact. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from expectations and projections. Such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that WeWork may not be willing to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the transaction with Cole Capital Funds or an affiliate thereof, the possibility that Cole Capital Funds or an affiliate thereof may choose not pursue a transaction with WeWork, the timing to consummate a potential transaction between Cole Capital Funds or an affiliate thereof and WeWork and the ability and timing to obtain any required approvals for the transaction. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made, and Cole Capital Funds does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except to the extent required by law.
