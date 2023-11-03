St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Meth., Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008097

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-2-23 at 1925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Rd. / US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs

ACCUSED: Phillip Greene

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/2/23 at approximately 1925 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury when they observed a suspicious vehicle with its engine on and a non-responsive operator parked along Pierce Road. Troopers approached the vehicle on foot and found the operator, Phillip Greene (34), passed out in the front seat. Several items, to include open containers of alcoholic beverages, drug paraphernalia, and what was believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, were scattered inside the vehicle and in plain view to Troopers. Troopers on scene entered the vehicle to assist the motorist who appeared to be having a medical emergency. Troopers requested EMS personnel respond to the scene to provided Greene with any necessary medical treatment. During the encounter, Troopers clearly observed several signs of impairment. Greene was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 2/26/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-26-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819