Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) wins 3 Gold Awards in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards 2023

Intellect Global Consumer Banking

iGCB has been awarded for the World’s Most Comprehensive Open Finance powered Retail Banking Platform built on eMACH.ai.

This award is a testament to our undeterred dedication of our passionate team who are committed to improving the banking experience for customers through innovative technologies.” — Rajesh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Intellect Global Consumer Banking

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena Limited, recently announced that it has been named a gold winner in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards for 3 categories. The categories are Achievement in Best Use of Technology, Achievement in Product or Service Innovation, and Innovation of the Year in Technology (all). iGCB has been awarded these three awards in recognition of its Open Finance powered Retail Banking Platform, built on eMACH.ai.

The retail banking platform is built on eMACH.ai (Events, Microservices, API, Cloud and Headless), the most innovative open finance platform offers Banking & Financial Services Institutions the ability to compose their unique "My Signature Solution". iGCB’s Open Finance powered Retail Banking Platform enables banks to architect their signature solutions across Savings, Deposits, Payments, Cards, Lending, Trade Finance, Treasury and Digital Banking. Through the platform banks and financial service providers can:

● Compose autonomous business components for curating complete financial solutions

● Reduce Business and Technology Risks, lower maintenance costs, and increase scalability with cloud hosting

● Enable Sustainability through AI-based ESG rule engine in compliance with global standards

● Go-to-market faster with a country-ready Marketplace

● Grow on a flexible and adaptive commercial model enabled with a Pay As You Grow’ option

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena, says, “It is an honour to be recognised as winners for 3 highly competitive categories in the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. iGCB has been recognised as a global leader in banking technology by leading analysts. This award is a testament to our undeterred dedication and the remarkable efforts of our passionate team, who are committed to improving the banking experience for end customers as well as banks through innovative technologies. We are grateful to the distinguished panel of judges for acknowledging our endeavours, and we continue our commitment to delivering pioneering solutions and superior service to our clients.”

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, remarking, “Kudos to the distinguished winners of the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking achievements has set industry standards. You have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am confident that your accomplishments will inspire others to aspire for more. Cheers to your continued success and your positive contributions to the world!”

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB)

iGCB, the Retail and Central Banking Solutions arm of Intellect, offers an end-to-end Contextual Banking suite for retail and corporate banking across Core Banking, Lending, Cards, Digital Banking, and Central Banking. Its unique blend of integrated functionality and agility is made possible by its Microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native architecture with powerful integration capabilities. iGCB brings to the table a deep knowledge of the developed and developing financial market space and seeks to be the Innovation Partner for those who are passionate about transforming the future of fintech!

www.igcb.com

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for Global leaders in Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of banking and wealth technology products through its three lines of business - IntellectAI, Global Consumer Banking and Global Transaction Banking. With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design center for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com