Flash News: OKX is One of the First Exchanges to List Memeland's MEME Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 3, 2023.



OKX is One of the First Exchanges to List Memeland's MEME Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list NFT ecosystem Memeland's MEME token on its spot market at 08:30 (UTC) on November 3. With this addition, OKX users will be able to trade MEME against USDT via the MEME/USDT spot pair.

Deposits for the token were enabled earlier today at 05:00 (UTC). OKX is one of the first exchanges to list MEME.

This announcement follows the listing of TIA/USDT on OKX's spot market at 18:00 (UTC) on October 31. OKX is one of the first exchanges to list modular blockchain network Celestia's TIA token.

Memeland is an NFT ecosystem and web3-focused venture studio created by 9GAG, a global cross-platform digital and social media network. The project aims to bring ownership to every community in the world.



