INVESTOR ALERT: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Selecta Biosciences, Inc.; Urges Selecta Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SELB) (“Selecta” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Selecta’s board of directors (the “Board”) has violated its fiduciary duty by instituting measures intended to interfere with the ability of Selecta stockholders to elect directors of their choosing.

Selecta stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.

Abbott Cooper PLLC
Abbott Cooper
(475) 333-0674
www.abbottlawyer.com

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


