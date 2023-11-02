Senate Bill 970 Printer's Number 1205
(2) The name of the exhibition or per formance, including the
name of a person, team, performance, group or entity scheduled
to perform at a venue or event, unless authorized by the owner
of the name.
(3) A trademark not owned by the secondary ticket platform,
including a trademark owned by an authorized agent or partner of
the operator, unless authorized by the owner of the trademark.
(4) A combination of texts, images, web designs or Internet
website addresses that are substantially similar to the texts,
images, web designs or Internet website addresses of a rights
holder or operator, without the written consent of the rights
holder or operator.
(5) A name substantially similar to a name specified under
clauses (1) through (4), including a misspelling of a name
specified under clauses (1) through (4).
(d) The Attorney General shall have the authority to enforce
this section. A violation of this section shall be deemed
unlawful under section 3 of this act for the purposes of
enforcement by the Attorney General.
(e) An operator, venue, rights holder or primary ticket
platform who suffers injury as a result of another person's
violation of this section may bring a private action to recover
actual damages for such injury plus one thousand dollars
($1,000) for each violation of this section regarding each
ticket sold by the person . The court may, in its discretion,
provide such additional relief as it deems necessary or proper.
The court may award to the plaintiff, in addition to other
relief provided in this section, costs and reasonable attorney
fees.
(f) As used in this section:
