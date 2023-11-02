Senate Bill 970 Printer's Number 1205

PENNSYLVANIA, November 2 - (2) The name of the exhibition or per formance, including the

name of a person, team, performance, group or entity scheduled

to perform at a venue or event, unless authorized by the owner

of the name.

(3) A trademark not owned by the secondary ticket platform,

including a trademark owned by an authorized agent or partner of

the operator, unless authorized by the owner of the trademark.

(4) A combination of texts, images, web designs or Internet

website addresses that are substantially similar to the texts,

images, web designs or Internet website addresses of a rights

holder or operator, without the written consent of the rights

holder or operator.

(5) A name substantially similar to a name specified under

clauses (1) through (4), including a misspelling of a name

specified under clauses (1) through (4).

(d) The Attorney General shall have the authority to enforce

this section. A violation of this section shall be deemed

unlawful under section 3 of this act for the purposes of

enforcement by the Attorney General.

(e) An operator, venue, rights holder or primary ticket

platform who suffers injury as a result of another person's

violation of this section may bring a private action to recover

actual damages for such injury plus one thousand dollars

($1,000) for each violation of this section regarding each

ticket sold by the person . The court may, in its discretion,

provide such additional relief as it deems necessary or proper.

The court may award to the plaintiff, in addition to other

relief provided in this section, costs and reasonable attorney

fees.

(f) As used in this section:

