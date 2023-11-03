【Culminate in success】“Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” attracts nearly 600,000 spectators for the glamour of colorful “tourism +”

MACAU, November 3 - 【MGTO】Spectacular highlights of Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen

【MGTO】Gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen — Explore Taste of Macao in Xiamen” spotlights Macao’s vibrant scene as a Creative City of Gastronomy

The third iconic Macao Week of 2023 was held in Fujian•Xiamen from 26 October to brand the destination through a blend of event highlights such as the mega roadshow, presentation seminar and gastronomic promotion as well as various online channels. Staged for five days, the “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” roadshow attracted 598,800 million spectators on site and engaged over 18.43 million viewers cumulatively online. The event also garnered over 140 million pageviews for the hashtag #Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen# on Weibo.

Over 50 special booths appeal to visitors for Macao’s “tourism +”

Showcasing Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more, the roadshow featured 58 different themed zones and booths as follows: an overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resort enterprises and airline company, among other zones. The roadshow also offered a dice game named “MAK MAK mooncake”. Adapted from the mooncake dice game as a special custom in Fujian, the new dice game replaced the dice numbers with the pictures of Macao’s unique elements. Participants could learn more about Macao’s culture and landmarks in the game as a cultural blend of Fujian and Macao.

Diverse and wonderful performances add lively vibes

During the roadshow, mapping shows imbued with Macao’s aroma took place upon the façade of Seashine Department Store on Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street, while three golden dragon parades and 95 sessions of wonderful stage performances were held on schedule, including street dance led by Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, dragon and lion dance, Portuguese Folk Dance as well as Tuna Macaense’s band music imbued with Chinese and Portuguese cultural influences. In addition, the six integrated resorts each arranged performances in different music and dance styles. The wonderful performances enlivened the roadshow and painted a splash of the city’s passion and hospitality for residents and visitors there.

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses presented over 42 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, half-price hotel accommodation, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms.

Extensive dissemination of travel info and special offers

An extensive promotional campaign was rolled out for the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen through various online channels including the H5 page of “Macao Week” and MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin, as well as the platforms of Weibo, Ctrip.com, Meituan and Lvmama. Furthermore, KOLs specialized in travel, fashion and gastronomy conducted 11 live streams and posted videos, photos and articles about the event highlights. Throughout the event, the live streams garnered over 18.43 million live views. Various media from Macao and the Mainland covered and reported the event on site.

Fujian and Macao trade explore business opportunities in tourism, commerce and MICE

Riding on the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen, MGTO led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Xiamen and organized a destination presentation seminar to present the strengths and latest trends of Macao’s tourism industry, as well as the upcoming events such as the 70th Macau Grand Prix and Light up Macao 2023. The seminar featured a business matching and networking session, whereby industry delegates from both sides connected and navigated business opportunities to boost mutual visitations. Over 100 participants attended the seminar.

Culinary encounter between Xiamen and Macao

MGTO, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort and the hotel of Andaz Xiamen jointly organized the gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen — Explore Taste of Macao in Xiamen”. The event was supported by Dehua County of Quanzhou, Fujian and Macau Beer. During the event, Andaz Xiamen featured a limited-time Macanese menu and the flash shop of Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tarts, offering a window onto Macao’s vibrant scene as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen was jointly organized by the Macao SAR Government; Xiamen Municipal People’s Government; Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, and Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. First unveiled in 2020, the mega promotional events of Macao Weeks have been held successively in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao and Tianjin by far, to showcase Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. The signature promotional event series aims to attract more visitors to Macao, extend their length of stay and tap the potential of the Mainland market.