Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,506 in the last 365 days.

Monetary and financial statistics – September 2023

MACAU, November 3 - According to statistics released today (3 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in September. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.1% and 4.7% respectively. M1 thus decreased 3.3% from one month earlier.  On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.9%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.5% to MOP727.3 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 fell 2.5% whereas M2 rose 7.0%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.0%, 44.7%, 8.3% and 11.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.5% from the preceding month to MOP706.7 billion while non-resident deposits rose 3.5% to MOP337.8 billion.  Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 0.4% to MOP212.4 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,256.9 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.8%, 44.4%, 8.6% and 24.4% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.4% from a month ago to MOP549.9 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “transport, warehouse and communications” and “information technology” grew at respective rates of 5.0% and 4.7% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail trade” and “construction and public works” fell 8.5% and 3.9% respectively.   Meanwhile, external loans dropped 1.8% to MOP575.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,125.8 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 19.9%, 46.7%, 11.3% and 19.8% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-September, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 60.4% at end-August to 59.8%.  Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 91.8% to 89.6%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.5% and 57.7% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.3% at end-August to 2.4%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly

You just read:

Monetary and financial statistics – September 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more