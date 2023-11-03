Monetary and financial statistics – September 2023

MACAU, November 3 - According to statistics released today (3 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in September. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.1% and 4.7% respectively. M1 thus decreased 3.3% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.5% to MOP727.3 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 2.5% whereas M2 rose 7.0%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.0%, 44.7%, 8.3% and 11.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.5% from the preceding month to MOP706.7 billion while non-resident deposits rose 3.5% to MOP337.8 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 0.4% to MOP212.4 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,256.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.8%, 44.4%, 8.6% and 24.4% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.4% from a month ago to MOP549.9 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “transport, warehouse and communications” and “information technology” grew at respective rates of 5.0% and 4.7% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail trade” and “construction and public works” fell 8.5% and 3.9% respectively. Meanwhile, external loans dropped 1.8% to MOP575.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,125.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 19.9%, 46.7%, 11.3% and 19.8% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-September, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 60.4% at end-August to 59.8%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 91.8% to 89.6%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.5% and 57.7% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.3% at end-August to 2.4%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly