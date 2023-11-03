Submit Release
New login service of the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” added to the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

MACAU, November 3 - In conjunction with the development of the Macao SAR Government’s smart government affairs, the Cultural Affairs Bureau keeps on optimising the electronic services. The new login service of the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” will be added to the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, in order to provide a more convenient way for the public to purchase the publications of IC.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies.

The system will be updated between 6 and 8 November, and the Online Book Shop ( www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop ) will be temporarily suspended.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6866 during office hours.

