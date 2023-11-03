Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound lanes, at milepost .40, near the Fort Henry Bridge, will have lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Friday, November 10, 2023, for the Fort Henry Bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
