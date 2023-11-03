DMV Processes First Transaction through National Title Clearinghouse

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is proud to announce that the National Digital Titling Clearinghouse is live and creating its first revenue for the state. Through the leadership of Gov. Justice, West Virginia is once again leading the nation with its innovative title and registration technology.



The National Digital Titling Clearinghouse was originally initiated by the DMV's desire to improve customer service and make the titling process more streamlined and efficient. With Gov. Justice's support, DMV brought in Champ Titles, Inc. and its partner, Tyler Technologies, to work together to create the National Digital Titling Clearinghouse (NDTC (wv.gov)), a transformational tool for businesses around the country to acquire vehicles and avoid titling headaches that plague most states. As dealers move more of their transactions online, the radius of where they acquire vehicles continues to expand across state borders. The Clearinghouse is the solution for these needs and many others.



“The Clearinghouse that Gov. Justice supported, and our great DMV implemented is now live! We are delighted to count Vroom as the first live user,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “With this step forward, the WV DMV and now Vroom continue to lead the digitization of the vehicle titling space for all dealers nationally. Consumers everywhere will have an improved vehicle buying experience because West Virginia has made acquiring titles so much easier for dealers as they acquire inventory from anyone, anywhere in the country.”



Vehicle acquisition, same-party title rebranding, and unrecovered theft reporting are currently possible through the Clearinghouse.



The National Digital Title Clearinghouse will continue to roll out new transaction types for businesses all around the country in the months to come.



For more information on the National Digital Title Clearinghouse visit NDTC (wv.gov), or email the Clearinghouse directly at dmvtitleclearinghouse@wv.gov.​​