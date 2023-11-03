Lane Restriction on WV 88, Ridgecrest Road, in Bethlehem, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 88, at 163 Ridgecrest Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, for gas line repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​