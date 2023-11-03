Lane Closure on WV 2 Alt (Round Bottom Hill) to Begin Friday, November 3, 2023

A portion of WV 2 Alt (Round Bottom Hill), at milepost 1.47, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Friday, November 3, 2023, through Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for culvert replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect long delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
