Lane Closure on Eastbound US 50 Begins Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The eastbound slow lane of US 50 will be closed between mileposts 55.5 and 56 from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, until Friday, November 3, 2023, for emergency bridge repair. One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.
