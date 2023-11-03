Lane Closure on County Route 7, G C & P Road, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

County Route 7, from 191 to 327 G C & P Road, will have one lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays only, beginning on Monday, November 6, 2023, through Monday, March 29, 2024, for sewer line replacement.

Temporary traffic lights will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​