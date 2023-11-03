Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,508 in the last 365 days.

County Route 19/6 (Harmony Road) to be closed Saturday, November 4, 2023

Page Content

Doddridge County Route 19/6, Harmony Road, at milepost 0.34, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Saturday, November 4, 2023 through Friday, November 8, 2023, for slip repair. The road will be closed 0.34 miles north of the intersection of Country Route 19 and County Route 19/6.
 
This is not a total closure but there will be major delays.
 
Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.  Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

County Route 19/6 (Harmony Road) to be closed Saturday, November 4, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more