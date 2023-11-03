County Route 19/6 (Harmony Road) to be closed Saturday, November 4, 2023

Page Content

Doddridge County Route 19/6, Harmony Road, at milepost 0.34, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Saturday, November 4, 2023 through Friday, November 8, 2023, for slip repair. The road will be closed 0.34 miles north of the intersection of Country Route 19 and County Route 19/6.



This is not a total closure but there will be major delays.



Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​