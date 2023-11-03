Suspects Arrested in a Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce arrests have been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast.

At approximately 4:34 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile male was pronounced dead. The adult male is in critical, but stable condition.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Anthony Moore, of Northeast, DC, and 16-year-old Marlan Smith Jr, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged, as adults under Title 16, with First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Destruction of Property, and five counts of Robbery.

CCN: 23150184

