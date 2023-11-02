Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of a Business in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking a suspect who committed an armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of Marion Barry Place, Southeast.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at approximately 6:53 p.m., the suspect entered the business and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employee. The employee complied.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/tIuwapp6Coo

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23179968

