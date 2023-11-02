MPD Conducts Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in Northwest DC

As the District of Columbia sees an increase in traffic fatalities, the Metropolitan Police Department continues our focus on traffic enforcement and education throughout the city.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, MPD conducted a high-visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

In addition to focusing on traffic safety, the high-visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint focused on promoting safe driving, providing education, traffic violation enforcement, along with taking suspected impaired drivers and unsafe drivers off the road.

During the Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint, MPD had the below outcomes:

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest Notice of Infraction Warnings and Tickets Issued 54 Arrests 2 (No Permit)

The District of Columbia continues to work towards eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative. MPD wants drivers to stay safe while on the roads and address drivers who put others at risk.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District Department of Transportation, and the US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.