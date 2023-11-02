Man Dies From Injuries in 2021 Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man from a shooting that occurred 2021.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast, for the report of man down. Upon arrival, officers located adult male suffering from an unknown injury. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and it was determined he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was due to the gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Tekoar Jennette, of Camp Springs, MD.

CCN: 21078848

