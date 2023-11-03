Submit Release
Man Arrested for Hammer Attack

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have arrested a man for attacking two victims with a hammer on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the unit block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:01 p.m., the suspect removed items from the shelves and attempted to leave without paying. The victims confronted the suspect, and the suspect attacked the victims with a hammer. The suspect then fled.

 

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, 40-year-old Alfonso Alegria, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

CCN: 23179233

 

###

 

