Man Arrested for Hammer Attack

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have arrested a man for attacking two victims with a hammer on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the unit block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:01 p.m., the suspect removed items from the shelves and attempted to leave without paying. The victims confronted the suspect, and the suspect attacked the victims with a hammer. The suspect then fled.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, 40-year-old Alfonso Alegria, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 23179233

