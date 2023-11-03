Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,090,910 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Lexeo from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lexeo, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. In addition, Lexeo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,363,636 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 3, 2023 under the symbol “LXEO.” The offering is expected to close on November 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering will be offered by Lexeo.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on November 2, 2023. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to these securities. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by emailing syndicate@leerink.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by emailing equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Lexeo’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the offering and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Lexeo’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in the development of genetic medicines and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lexeo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Response:

Carolyn Hawley

(619) 849-5382

CanaleLexeo@canalecomm.com