Adm. Lisa Franchetti Sworn in as 33rd CNO

“I am honored to have been confirmed as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations, and am proud to serve alongside the Sailors and civilians that make up our Navy team,” Franchetti said. “I look forward to continuing to lead the world’s most powerful Navy.”

Franchetti most recently served as Vice Chief of Naval Operations, a billet held from Sept. 2022 to Nov. 2023. She is a native of Rochester, New York and was commissioned in 1985. Her operational tours include commanding officer of USS Ross (DDG 71) and DESRON-21, and served as commander of Pacific Partnership 2010, embarked on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Her flag assignments include commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea; commander, Carrier Strike Group 9; commander, Carrier Strike Group 15; chief of staff, Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5) Joint Staff; commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa; Joint Force Maritime Component Commander; deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, N7; and director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5), Joint Staff..

“It was my honor today to swear in Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations,” Del Toro said. “I have the utmost confidence that [she] will faithfully fulfill the duties of this esteemed position. I look forward to working with her to lead our Force into the future as we continue to strengthen our maritime dominance, build a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhance strategic partnerships.”