Transportation team finalize arrangement with vehicle owners

GOC Transport Staff

The Games Organizing Committee (GOC) Transportation Team is finalizing arrangements with vehicle owners in Honiara as the Pacific Games are less than 17 days away.

Transportation will play a crucial functional role during the games period, ensuring smooth and timely movement of athletes, technical officials, and on-site working groups.

Their service and duty scope encompasses: ensuring all athletes and officials arrive at their location on time and with minimal delay,

efficient and effective movement of the public; working closely with customs and immigration authorities as well as the aviation team; and implementing an effective traffic management program in conjunction with the government and police.

GOC Transport Coordinator Darren Chite said as of this week, they are taking in transport service providers such as bus owners, SUVs, sedans, and other types of vehicles to sign their contracts and pooling them for use.

He said all vehicles will be checked by the Ministry of Infrastructure Mechanical Department to pass, as safety is paramount and roads are worthy.

The games transport coordinator also revealed that they have created a transportation system that connects all villages and venues. This system helps move athletes to all gaming venues.

He added that there is also a “park and ride” system being planned in collaboration with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Traffic Department.

“This will not only reduce traffic congestion but also provide a convenient and cost-effective option for those attending events at the stadium.

“The park and ride system helps to promote sustainable transportation as more people will be encouraged to use the free public transportation that we provided, which compliments the Safe Green Games Initiative.

“We are confident that this initiative will be successful in improving the overall transportation experience during competitions hosted at the National Stadium.

He further added that they have identified public parking spaces behind the Solomon Islands Football Federation Academy, Maranatha Field, and the National Referral Hospital eastern compound.

“Our aim is to lessen traffic queues, so we encourage the public to use our park and ride system.” Mr. Chite said.

-GOC Media