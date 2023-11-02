KOMBITO SOURCE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Due to high turbidity caused by current heavy rains, water supply from our Kombito source is closed until further notice.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is in surface water sources and can be caused by silt, mud, algae, or other particles in the water.

The action to turn off supply is necessary to ensure we do not supply water that is unsafe for drink or use. Our disinfection process cannot kill any bacteria when there is high turbidity which makes it unsafe and poses health risks to customers. High turbidity in water will also clog pipes and customers facilities.

Customers living in and around the following areas will experience no water or low water pressure: April Valley, April Ridge, Gilbert Camp, Lio Creek, Panatina Village, Panatina Ridge, Panatina Valley, Abira, SINU Panatina Campus, KGVI Heights, KGVI School, Ranadi Industrial, Burns Creek, Betikama, Lungga, Henderson and GBR areas.

BOIL WATER NOTICE: For customers who are currently receiving water, a boil water advisory is in effect for Honiara till further notice. Please boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumptions.

We are currently monitoring the source turbidity and we will keep you informed. Thank you for your patience and we appreciate your understanding.

For more information please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: @SolomonWater