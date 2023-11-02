Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,550 in the last 365 days.

KOMBITO SOURCE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Due to high turbidity caused by current heavy rains, water supply from our Kombito source is closed until further notice.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is in surface water sources and can be caused by silt, mud, algae, or other particles in the water.

The action to turn off supply is necessary to ensure we do not supply water that is unsafe for drink or use. Our disinfection process cannot kill any bacteria when there is high turbidity which makes it unsafe and poses health risks to customers. High turbidity in water will also clog pipes and customers facilities.

Customers living in and around the following areas will experience no water or low water pressure: April Valley, April Ridge, Gilbert Camp, Lio Creek, Panatina Village, Panatina Ridge, Panatina Valley, Abira, SINU Panatina Campus, KGVI Heights, KGVI School, Ranadi Industrial, Burns Creek, Betikama, Lungga, Henderson and GBR areas.

BOIL WATER NOTICE: For customers who are currently receiving water, a boil water advisory is in effect for Honiara till further notice. Please boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumptions.

We are currently monitoring the source turbidity and we will keep you informed. Thank you for your patience and we appreciate your understanding.

For more information please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: @SolomonWater

You just read:

KOMBITO SOURCE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more