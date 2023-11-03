Dumping the California two-step? Supreme Court might soon revise its equal protection analysis

Last year in Conservatorship of Eric B. (2022) 12 Cal.5th 1085, the Supreme Court explained, “An equal protection analysis has two steps. ‘ “ ‘The first prerequisite . . . is a showing that the state has adopted a classification that affects two or more similarly situated groups in an unequal manner.’ [Citations.] . . . .” ’ If the groups are similarly situated, the next question is whether the disparate treatment can be justified by a constitutionally sufficient state interest.