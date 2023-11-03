Kelowna Woman-Owned Business Named as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelowna based, Advanced Home Care Solutions Inc. has been ranked #12 in the recent The Globe and Mail’s 5th annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

CEO and Clinical Director Kris Stewart, BSc, RN, MBA has been growing the healthcare services company exponentially for the last few years and now has offices in Vancouver and Toronto with expansion across Canada, the United Kingdom and USA over the next year and other international destinations planned for the following year.

As a registered nurse with front line and management experience in hospitals, long term care and community care environments Canada and USA, Kris understands how difficult it is for public sector employers to recruit health care personnel . “I started Advanced Care Home Solutions in 2011 to offer highly qualified health care professionals to help seniors in their own homes. By 2019, seeing huge gaps in staffing in hospitals and long term care sites, I started providing those sites with our nursing personnel. Covid exacerbated an already gaping void of staff at these sites. Covid actually created it’s own cottage industry; nurses were quitting their jobs in short staffed hospitals and nursing homes to go to Covid testing centres, Covid contact tracing centres, and Covid vaccination centres where they didn’t have the stress of working short staffed. We as a company, were able to provide nurses with sufficient incentives to return to clinical practice at different locations of their choice”.

In a September 2022 article on Bloomberg, Stewart says that her business model works “because it dovetails perfectly with the psycho-demographics of both the new and experienced health care professionals like care aides and nurses who prefer the gig economy.”

“When I took my MBA at Athabasca University, the ‘gig’ economy didn’t really exist. The course work and human resources strategies I learn in my current Doctoral program have allowed me to pivot my business to where it is today by building an inclusive, psychologically supportive culture for all of our health care personnel. We ensure our organizations culture promotes civility and respect, psychological safety and we have clear leadership and expectations of administrative team. Our administrative team is passionate about placing healthcare professionals who are badly needed, in short staffed hospitals and long term care facilities. “

She furthered that, “we understand that hospitals and nursing homes may want to keep these valuable, experienced health care workers as their own employees, so we’ve developed a novel way for these highly sought after workers can become permanent employees of that site, as well as our standard short to mid term assignment contracts with them”.

“Those in leadership and influential positions have understood for years - decades actually - that natural attrition (retiring) of health care workers would cause additional shortages in the industry. Sadly, very few policies or resources have been developed or implemented to address the retirement of so many health care workers all within a few years of each other. That’s where temporary health care workers come in and that’s what we specialize in,” she said. “Ours is the ‘short game’ but that’s what is needed most right now while health care leaders build a ‘long game’ strategy”.

It’s the first year Advanced Home Care Solutions has been ranked by the Globe and Mail. Their nearly 2,500% revenue growth in 3 years shows that the business has been making the right decisions.

Stewart feels there’s still more growth for her company coming. “I have just confirmed our legal ability to do business in all other provinces and I look forward to the international expansions underway. I am investigating all the opportunities and will be setting stable and maintainable goals to grow the company,” she added.

