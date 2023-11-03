Submit Release
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to Conduct Training Exercises at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole

For Immediate Release: Nov. 2, 2023
KAILUA-KONA, HAWAIʻI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of two training exercises to be held at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) in November.

The Hawai‘i District Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF) will conduct fire training at KOA on Monday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exercise is a triennial requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The ARFF team will be testing its response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. HDOT informs the public that the exercise will produce smoke in the area.

On Friday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the HDOT will conduct an emergency response training exercise at KOA. The exercise, an FAA-certification requirement, tests airfield disaster preparedness and response and will simulate an aircraft emergency disaster at the airport.

Participating agencies will include KOA ARFF, Hilo International Airport ARFF, KOA staff, FAA, Transportation Security Administration, Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i Fire Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Kona Community Hospital, Southwest Airlines, American Medical Response, and American Red Cross.

All flight operations will continue as normal. Motorists are asked to be aware of additional emergency vehicles, police, and security personnel along Keāhole Airport Road during the exercise and to please drive carefully. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

