SECNAV Del Toro Statement on the Swearing-In of Adm. Lisa Franchetti as 33rd Chief of Naval Operations

It was my honor today to swear in Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations. It was a privilege to nominate Adm. Franchetti, and I am incredibly proud to have her serve as CNO. I have the utmost confidence that Adm. Franchetti will faithfully fulfill the duties of this esteemed position. I am excited for Adm. Franchetti and her family for their continued service to our Navy and our Nation. I look forward to working with her to lead our Force into the future as we continue to strengthen our maritime dominance, build a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhance strategic partnerships.