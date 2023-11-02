Governor Newsom Proclaims Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 2023 as “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Californians are living longer lives, and this new longevity brings many blessings as well as new challenges. More older Californians are at risk for and living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, cruel brain disorders that can erase precious memories, reduce cognitive abilities, and limit the ability to live independently. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative disease with promising prevention practices, but no cure – yet.

In California today, an estimated 720,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia – more than any other U.S. state. Three California counties – Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange – are in the top 10 for total numbers of people living with the disease nationwide and one – Imperial – is in the top 10 for prevalence. We know from groundbreaking health disparities research happening in our state that Alzheimer’s disease disproportionality impacts women, Latinos, Black Americans, and individuals with Down Syndrome.

For all these reasons, I called for big and bold strategies that focus on prevention, timely diagnosis, and quality care, and created the Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness Task Force chaired by Maria Shriver. California is now leading the way in prevention with the innovative Healthy Brain Initiative – a local effort in 13 counties to help communities reduce stigma, improve diagnosis rates, educate the public on brain health and support those living with dementia and their families. We are partnering with Blue Zones, including in our capital city of Sacramento, to make it easier for everyone to practice habits proven across the globe to support longer, healthier lives, without dementia.

To promote timely diagnosis, we launched “Dementia Care Aware” with the University of California, San Francisco – the nation’s first statewide standard of care for dementia screening, through equity-focused, culturally appropriate training for primary care doctors. We have also expanded care in the community, most notably through support for Adult Day Centers that are dementia-friendly. We are proud of the important services and supports provided to communities across California by our 10 California Alzheimer’s Disease Centers, 33 Area Agencies on Aging, 21 Regional Centers, and the statewide network of 11 nonprofit Caregiver Resource Centers. These publicly funded centers play a key role in empowering California’s diverse Individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families to live their lives with dignity and joy.

During Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, I urge Californians to learn more about brain health and the state’s work to better meet the needs of all those affected. Let us show our support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, their caregivers working the longest days and nights, and those who have lost a loved one to this heartbreaking disease.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 2023, as “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 2nd day of November 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###