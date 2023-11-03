CBP adds Global Entry interviews at Houlton Enrollment Center

HOULTON, Maine — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is adding Global Entry interview processing at the Houlton Enrollment Center starting Nov. 4.

Global Entry Applicants are now able to schedule an interview at the Houlton Enrollment Center, located at 27 Customs Loop, Houlton, Maine. Houlton Enrollment Center hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants can schedule their interview on the CBP’s Trusted Traveler portal.

The addition of Global Entry at this enrollment center builds on measures CBP has taken to facilitate lawful travel by expanding capacity to enroll Global Entry applicants at more locations.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background vetting process, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.