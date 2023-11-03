CBP officers seize $3.5M in cocaine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge this week seized cocaine in a commercial conveyance that totaled over $3.5 million in street value.

“A significant seizure like this one underscores the seriousness of the narcotics threat we face every day and the commitment of our frontline officers to carry out our border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 266 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling an empty flatbed trailer for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 108 packages containing a total of 266 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the conveyance.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $3,553,513.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.