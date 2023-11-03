Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus“, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium In New York City on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, for 1x1 meetings only.
  • UBS Biopharma Conference in Miami on Thursday, November 9, 2023, a fireside chat presentation at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time will be webcast.
  • 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami on November 28-30, 2023, a fireside chat presentation on November 30th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time will be webcast.

A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentations from UBS Biopharma and Evercore ISI HealthCONx conferences will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Coherus Contact Information:
Jami Taylor
VP, Investor Relations
IR@coherus.com


