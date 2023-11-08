Record-Breaking Attendance Marks The Success Of All Energy Australia 2023
All Energy Australia 2023, the nation's largest clean energy event, has finished as a resounding success, with more than 11,500 unique visitors in attendance.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Energy Australia 2023, the nation's largest clean energy event, has finished as a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the clean energy landscape in Australia. The event, which took place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre over two bustling days, set a new record with more than 11,500 unique visitors in attendance. This overwhelming response underscores the industry's unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to advancing the future of sustainable power generation.
This year's All Energy Australia proved to be a powerhouse of ideas and insights, showcasing the latest advancements in the clean energy sector. The event provided an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to converge, explore, learn, and collaborate.
The event boasted a diverse array of installations and attractions, from solar panel garages and AI-generated robots to thrilling remote-controlled car races, delightful ice cream trucks, and an exclusive visit from Her Royal Highness, Princess Astrid of Belgium.
Robby Clark, Portfolio Director at RX Global, said he was delighted with the increase in visitors.
“The two days were truly incredible with exhibition halls constantly busy and conference sessions at standing room only,” Clark said. “While we were already aware that registrations had surpassed all previous records ahead of the show, discovering the total attendance was a thrilling moment.”
“With our exhibitor numbers up 21% and our conference growing substantially with daily plenaries and nine separate streams, the overwhelming response from attendees underscores the industry's thirst for knowledge, collaboration, and innovation."
"All Energy Australia 2023 has not only exceeded our expectations but has also set a new standard for excellence in the clean energy events landscape.
Kane Thornton, CEO of the Clean Energy Council, partners in the event, said it's been fantastic to see it continue to grow year on year.
“This has been a massive step up from last year to this year and we think it's just going to keep on growing,” Thornton said. “It’s the biggest exhibition for the entire clean energy industry with over 400 exhibitors showcasing their latest products alongside a fantastic speaker program. We had some extraordinary keynote speakers and some highly technical sessions throughout the two days.”
“One of the highlights for me was some of the extraordinary technologies on display in the exhibition hall with really exciting new technologies that make it easier to install and electrify people's homes, that gives a lot of benefit to householders who are just trying to do the right thing, go solar, electrify their home, lower their power bills and make a contribution to saving the planet,” Thornton concluded.
Alongside some of the industry giants such as Tesla, BayWa r.e., Raystech Group, Schneider Electric, and SolarEdge Technologies, attendees were also treated to exclusive access to cutting-edge technologies, insights, and trends shaping the future of sustainable power generation.
Stephen Ruskin, Sales VP of Australia for exhibitor FranklinWH believed that the atmosphere and the vibe of All Energy Australia 2023 had been fantastic.
“I've been coming to All Energy for close to 10 years now and I really feel that this year, in particular, has been one of the most successful I've seen for attendance,” Ruskin said.
“I think it's vital to be here as an exhibitor and if you're a vendor or a manufacturer of any particular brand, I think you really need to be involved with All Energy Australia.”
Doris Spielthenner Managing Director Australia & Regional Manager APAC SMA Solar Technology AG said their clients had been excited to be here this year to learn about their new technologies and product launches.
“All Energy Australia is really important to the industry because it's a place for us to come together and network but also talk about the latest technology advances and figure out how we can tackle the energy transition together,” Spielthenner said.
The conference, featuring over 400 expert speakers, covered a diverse range of themes, from decarbonisation and electric vehicles to solar PV, hydrogen, grid integration, security, and reliability. The insightful sessions delved into the latest developments, trends, and projections in the energy sector, both nationally and internationally.
One of the many notable presentations was from Darren Miller, CEO of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, who said in his keynote address on the opening day that progress in the industrial sector is critical to reducing carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and to net zero by 2050.
In another keynote address, Kristin Tilley, Australia’s Ambassador for Climate Change, said decarbonisation will be a key focus of the COP28 climate talks set to begin in five weeks.
The event also featured the Energy Management Zone, supported by the Energy Efficiency Council, spotlighting sustainable solutions driving improved energy management and substantial cost savings. Additionally, the revamped CEC Solar Masterclass provided solar designers and installers with expert advice and professional growth opportunities, further enhancing the event's educational value.
The synergy with Waste Expo Australia created a comprehensive showcase of clean energy and sustainability, offering attendees a multifaceted perspective on the path to a greener future.
All Energy Australia 2023 has not only fostered knowledge and innovation but has also ignited a collective commitment to shaping a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape. As the event concluded, the industry has been left inspired, motivated, and united, ready to embark on a future powered by renewable energy.
Planning now starts for the 2024 edition to be again held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 23 - 24 October 2024.
